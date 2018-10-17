Ebay sues Amazon, saying it tried to poach its sellers
The outside of eBay headquarters is seen in San Jose, Calif., in this Tuesday, July 16, 2013 photo. (AP / Ben Margot)
Joseph Pisani, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 17, 2018 6:14PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Ebay filed a lawsuit against Amazon Wednesday, saying the online retail giant used eBay's messaging system to steal its sellers.
In the lawsuit, eBay said Amazon representatives signed up for eBay accounts and messaged sellers to get them to sell their goods on Amazon.com, which eBay said violated its user agreement. According to the complaint, Amazon representatives spelled out their email addresses and asked eBay sellers to talk on the phone in order to evade detection.
Ebay called it an "orchestrated, co-ordinated, worldwide campaign" to "illegally lure eBay sellers to sell on Amazon."
Seattle-based Amazon declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Both eBay and Amazon rely on independent sellers to boost their revenue, but it's become a big part of Amazon's growth: Last year, for the first time, more than half the items sold on Amazon were from third-party sellers.
Ebay, based in San Jose, California, said it wants Amazon to stop misusing its messaging platform and to pay it an unspecified amount.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Canada Pension Plan board not yet interested in cannabis investments
- Kinder Morgan CEO says there's a 'seller's market' for remaining Canadian assets
- Ebay sues Amazon, saying it tried to poach its sellers
- Some Toronto and B.C. dispensaries remain open on pot legalization day
- U.S. may pull out of postal treaty that allows China to send packages cheaply