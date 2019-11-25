EBay selling StubHub to viagogo for US$4.05 billion
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, an EBay app is shown on a mobile phone in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, November 25, 2019 11:49AM EST
EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for US$4.05 billion in cash.
The transaction is part of a review that eBay undertook earlier this year following pressure from an activist investor. The San Jose, California-based company then said it was also reviewing options for its classified ads business.
EBay Inc. bought StubHub in 2007 for US$310 million. Both StubHub and the classifieds business each brought in less than 10 per cent of eBay's total revenue last year.
The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and give buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.
Viagogo's founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder. In a statement, Baker said it has been his longtime wish to unite the two companies.
The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020's first quarter.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- EBay selling StubHub to viagogo for US$4.05 billion
- Organigram reports $22.5M net loss in Q4 but says better days ahead
- China sets tougher guidelines to protect patents, copyrights
- French luxury group LVMH to buy Tiffany for US$16.2 billion
- Kirkland Lake Gold to acquire Detour Gold in stock deal worth $4.9B