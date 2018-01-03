'Easter creep' is happening and internet can't cope
Easter items on display in a Toronto grocery store, on Jan. 2, 2018 (source: Facebook)
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 11:51AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 12:31PM EST
Easter is almost three months away but retailers are already breaking out the creme eggs, hatching new rabbit-themed chocolates and stocking their shelves with festive products, much to the chagrin of many who are still coming down from the Christmas holidays.
With Easter slated for Apr. 1, 2018, internet users say they simply aren’t ready for the “holiday creep” to invade retail shelves right now, with memories still fresh from New Year’s Day. That’s why many are calling out Easter Creep offenders on social media.
Cadbury appears to be one of the most egregious offenders, particularly in the U.K., where its brand of creme eggs and bunnies are already occupying retail displays.
Can’t believe co op is in Easter mode now. Christmas Creep is not just for Christmas it seems. pic.twitter.com/dNSRHbDovj— Abby (@abcam93) January 1, 2018
Easter creep came down the chimney right after St. Nick!— Eileen Murphy (@chipsy231) December 28, 2017
No! @marksandspencer it’s NOT #Easter . It’s not even 12th night yet ! Some people’s Christmas decorations are still up #NotEasterYet pic.twitter.com/egYgR0FqqS— Caroline Le Beau (@carolinelebeau) January 3, 2018
So the tree �� is down, decorations away....and @Tesco has fteakin easter �� eggs on the shelves. Shoot me now!— Clare Coleman (@wildmamatribe) January 3, 2018
. @dunnesstores still have their Christmas decorations up AND they are selling Easter Eggs! �� #tooearlyforeaster— Steven Barrett (@Bluewaterfp) January 3, 2018
Walmart already has Valentine’s Day crap and the Dollar Tree already has Easter decorations ��— F. ���� (@lovebugalfiche) January 2, 2018
Cadbury has even launched a new Easter-themed promotion that offers people the chance to win cash whenever they unwrap a white chocolate creme egg. The white eggs are concealed under wrappers for the traditional milk chocolate eggs, in the U.K. only.
A few oddities of the 2018 calendar are also giving Roman Catholics pause, as their Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), and Easter Sunday falls on April Fool’s Day (Apr. 1).
lol 2018 is gonna be weird for Catholics bc Ash Wednesday is on St. Valentine's Day and Easter is on April Fool's Day������— di (@laladidadiandi) January 2, 2018
For 2018, Ash Wednesday falls on Valentines Day while Easter falls on April Fools Day. It's going to be one weird year.— Claude Homer Fong (@ClaudeCity) January 2, 2018
