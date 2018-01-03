Easter is almost three months away but retailers are already breaking out the creme eggs, hatching new rabbit-themed chocolates and stocking their shelves with festive products, much to the chagrin of many who are still coming down from the Christmas holidays.

With Easter slated for Apr. 1, 2018, internet users say they simply aren’t ready for the “holiday creep” to invade retail shelves right now, with memories still fresh from New Year’s Day. That’s why many are calling out Easter Creep offenders on social media.

Cadbury appears to be one of the most egregious offenders, particularly in the U.K., where its brand of creme eggs and bunnies are already occupying retail displays.

Can’t believe co op is in Easter mode now. Christmas Creep is not just for Christmas it seems. pic.twitter.com/dNSRHbDovj — Abby (@abcam93) January 1, 2018

Easter creep came down the chimney right after St. Nick! — Eileen Murphy (@chipsy231) December 28, 2017

No! @marksandspencer it’s NOT #Easter . It’s not even 12th night yet ! Some people’s Christmas decorations are still up #NotEasterYet pic.twitter.com/egYgR0FqqS — Caroline Le Beau (@carolinelebeau) January 3, 2018

So the tree �� is down, decorations away....and @Tesco has fteakin easter �� eggs on the shelves. Shoot me now! — Clare Coleman (@wildmamatribe) January 3, 2018

. @dunnesstores still have their Christmas decorations up AND they are selling Easter Eggs! �� #tooearlyforeaster — Steven Barrett (@Bluewaterfp) January 3, 2018

Walmart already has Valentine’s Day crap and the Dollar Tree already has Easter decorations �� — F. ���� (@lovebugalfiche) January 2, 2018

Cadbury has even launched a new Easter-themed promotion that offers people the chance to win cash whenever they unwrap a white chocolate creme egg. The white eggs are concealed under wrappers for the traditional milk chocolate eggs, in the U.K. only.

A few oddities of the 2018 calendar are also giving Roman Catholics pause, as their Ash Wednesday falls on Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14), and Easter Sunday falls on April Fool’s Day (Apr. 1).

lol 2018 is gonna be weird for Catholics bc Ash Wednesday is on St. Valentine's Day and Easter is on April Fool's Day������ — di (@laladidadiandi) January 2, 2018