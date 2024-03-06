Business

    • Early signs point to cooling inflation, but will key interest rate change in Canada?

    Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks during a fireside chat Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem speaks during a fireside chat Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
    Share

    The Bank of Canada is set to announce its interest rate decision this morning.

    Economists widely expect the central bank to maintain its key interest rate at five per cent, despite signs inflation is cooling.

    Canada's inflation rate dropped to 2.9 per cent in January as price pressures eased across the economy.

    The Bank of Canada has signalled it wants to see sustained declines in inflation before pivoting to rate cuts.

    Forecasters expect the central bank to begin lowering interest rates around the middle of the year.

    The slowdown in the Canadian economy is expected to pave the way to lower interest rates by putting downward pressure on price growth.

    This is a developing news story. Check back for more information.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2024.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Nikki Haley to exit GOP presidential race Wednesday

    Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will announce Wednesday that she is exiting the Republican presidential race, according to sources familiar with her plans, clearing the path for former U.S. president Donald Trump.

    Conservative MPs react to Luka Magnotta's prison transfer

    Conservative MPs are criticizing the federal government amid the news that convicted killer Luka Magnotta was transferred to a medium-security facility two years ago, while prisoner advocates warn the scrutiny is purely political.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News