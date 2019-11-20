E-commerce giant Alibaba raises US$11 billion in share listing
China's largest e-commerce platform has invested heavily in recent years to connect its online and offline portfolio of businesses, taking stakes in several Chinese grocers, shopping malls and department stores. (AFP / Mike Clarke)
BEIJING -- The Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has raised about US$11 billion in a share offering in Hong Kong, the city's biggest offering since 2010.
Alibaba said Wednesday that it has set the price for the offering at 176 Hong Kong dollars ($22.50) per share. The price is a 2.9% discount for the closing price for its shares traded in New York.
The company's shares are due to begin trading on Nov. 26.
The secondary listing in Hong Kong is a rare boost for Hong Kong at a time when the former British colony is embroiled in political unrest.
The company's share code, 9988, is a homonym in Chinese for "eternal prosperity."
Alibaba earlier reported it logged $38.4 billion in "Singles Day" sales on Nov. 11, up 26% from a year earlier.
