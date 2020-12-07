NEW YORK -- The makers of Energizer and Duracell batteries have ended two lawsuits accusing each other of advertising false claims to consumers about battery life.

According to filings on Friday in Manhattan federal court, Energizer Holdings Inc and Duracell, the battery unit of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, agreed to voluntarily dismiss competing lawsuits filed there.

Energizer sued Duracell in September 2019 over claims the then-new "Optimum" batteries were more powerful and lasted longer than rival batteries.

Duracell sued Energizer a year later, challenging claims that the latter's MAX batteries lasted up to 50% longer than "basic" alkaline batteries.

Both companies sought damages for false advertising under New York law and the federal Lanham Act, as well as halts to any improper advertising.

The companies and their lawyers did not immediately respond on Monday to requests for comment.

Duracell said it recently held a 45% share of the U.S. market for alkaline household batteries, while Energizer had a 26% share.