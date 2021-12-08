Dubai is switching its work week to align with global markets

The skyline of downtown Dubai on a rare cloudy day is seen at sunset in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) The skyline of downtown Dubai on a rare cloudy day is seen at sunset in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell)

MORE Business News