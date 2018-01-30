Dr. Oetker pizza plant in N.B. to close in May
A slice of Dr. Oetker pizza is shown in this promotional image from the company's website.
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, January 30, 2018 1:31PM EST
GRAND FALLS, N.B. -- Dr. Oetker is closing its leased pizza manufacturing plant in Grand Falls, N.B., at the end of May, eliminating 180 jobs.
The company says an estimated 70 per cent of the production will move to its facility in London, Ont., while 30 per cent will shift to Lodi, N.J.
Dr. Oetker says the restructuring was necessary due to the severe economic pressures facing the ultra-competitive retail food manufacturing market.
The company says that in addition to severance, employees' group medical and dental benefits will continue until the end of the year.
It will also establish a $4 million fund to assist with job retraining and economic development in Grand Falls.
Dr. Oetker produces a variety of dessert mixes and baking ingredients and frozen pizzas under several different brands.
