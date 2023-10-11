Business

    • Dozens of flights are cancelled after a fire rips through a parking garage at London's Luton Airport

    The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park are seen at Luton Airport in Luton, England, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP) The burnt out shells of cars, buried amongst debris of a multi-storey car park are seen at Luton Airport in Luton, England, Wednesday Oct. 11, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)
    LONDON -

    Thousands of travellers faced disruption as all flights were suspended on Wednesday at London's Luton airport after a fire tore through a newly built parking garage, destroying vehicles and partially collapsing the structure.

    Four firefighters and an airport employee were treated in hospitals for smoke inhalation after the fire, which erupted on Tuesday evening.

    All flights were suspended until at least 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the airport said in a statement, and would-be passengers were asked to stay away because emergency crews were still on the scene.

    Luton, about 56 kilometres (35 miles) north of central London, is a hub for easyJet, Ryanair and other budget airlines running flights to destinations in the United Kingdom and Europe.

    Some passengers had to wait at the nearby railway station because the airport was closed.

    Nikodem Lesiak, a university student trying to return to Poland, said he had spent the night at the station.

    "When we got here, we found out Luton is burning and everything is closed, and we were supposed to have our flight at 7:50 today but it was cancelled," he said.

    Video posted on social media and on the websites of British news outlets showed police and fire department vehicles gathered outside a multi-story parking structure where the top level was engulfed in flames. The parking garage for Terminal 2 partially collapsed.

    In addition to the five people hospitalized, a sixth person was treated at the scene.

    Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said its crews were "monitoring the smouldering remains" on Wednesday morning. Chief Fire Officer Andrew Hopkinson said the blaze is thought to have started with a diesel vehicle, and the recently opened parking garage did not have sprinklers.

    Authorities said they don't believe the blaze was started intentionally.

    Russell Taylor, 41, an account director from Kinross in Scotland, saw the flames after flying in to Luton from Edinburgh. He told the PA news agency that he first saw a couple of fire engines with a car on fire on an upper level.

    "A few minutes later, most of the upper floor was alight, car alarms were going off with loud explosions from cars going up in flames," he said. "The speed in which the fire took hold was incredible."

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances

    As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NHL bans players from using Pride tape on the ice

    The NHL sent a memo to teams last week clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for the Pride nights that have become a hot-button issue in hockey.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war

    The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News