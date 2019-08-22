If you are a customer with the Bank of Montreal, it might be a good time to check for any unusual charges.

Dozens of BMO customers took to social media on Wednesday to vent frustrations after noticing they had been charged twice for transactions. The purchases range from plane tickets to mattresses.

For more on this story, visit CTV Edmonton

The bank responded on Thursday to several concerned customers, stating on Facebook that “some accounts have already been credited” and that they’re “currently working into resolving this issue as soon as possible.”

CTVNews.ca reached out to BMO for comment on Wednesday and Thursday, but so far have not heard back.

Victor Brodeur told CTVNews.ca on Wednesday that BMO had double charged him for nine purchases totaling nearly $400 that he made for his online retail business.

“It’s disappointing,” he said in a phone interview. “It’s kind of surprising that it could even happen.”

Brodeur said the double charges had an impact on his business Wednesday, but as of Thursday morning the money was back in his account.

“In my case it’s fine, but I’m sure in a lot of peoples’ cases it’s not fine because it would’ve overdrawn their account,” he said.

“It’s funny how lax the entire banking system has been with their clients’ money,” he said. “It’s become less and less about their client’s money and more and more about what the bank can make with the client’s money.”