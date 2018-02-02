Dow plunges over 600 points, TSX down over 200
A TMX Group ticker is seen in Toronto, on May 9, 2014. (The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 12:59AM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 2, 2018 3:05PM EST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 600 points on Friday as a strong U.S. jobs report boosted bond yields and bolstered expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike its trend-setting interest rate.
Non-farm U.S. payrolls topped forecasts, rising by 200,000 jobs in January. Yearly wage gains rose at the fastest pace since the Great Recession of 2008-2009. After the data, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields extended their rise to more than 2.8 per cent, as traders boosted bets that the Fed will raise interest rates.
The Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite are on track to post their biggest weekly losses in two years, snapping four-week winning streaks spurred by strong corporate earnings and signs of an improving global economy.
Canada’s main stock index is also in a triple-digit tail spin, down more than 200 points at 2:00 p.m. ET as weaker commodity prices weigh on the large TSX energy component.
