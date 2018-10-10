Dow plummets 800 points, biggest drop in 8 months
A headline scrolls on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. Stocks are extending their slump on Wall Street, led by drops in big technology companies, as rising bond yields draw investors out of stocks. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 10, 2018
The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points, its worst drop in eight months, led by sharp declines in technology stocks.
Rising bond yields have been drawing investors out of the stock market, and the best-performing stocks over the past year took some of the biggest losses Wednesday.
Amazon lost 6.2 per cent and Netflix gave back 8.4 per cent.
The Dow and the S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, lost more than 3 per cent.
The 10-year yield is currently 3.20 per cent, the highest in than seven years and up sharply form 2.82 per cent in late August.
The S&P 500 lost 94 points, or 3.3 per cent, to 2,785.
The Dow fell 831 points, or 3.1 per cent, to 25,598. The Nasdaq fell 315 points, or 4.1 per cent, to 7,422.
