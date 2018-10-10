

The Associated Press





The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than 800 points, its worst drop in eight months, led by sharp declines in technology stocks.

Rising bond yields have been drawing investors out of the stock market, and the best-performing stocks over the past year took some of the biggest losses Wednesday.

Amazon lost 6.2 per cent and Netflix gave back 8.4 per cent.

The Dow and the S&P 500, the benchmark for many index funds, lost more than 3 per cent.

The 10-year yield is currently 3.20 per cent, the highest in than seven years and up sharply form 2.82 per cent in late August.

The S&P 500 lost 94 points, or 3.3 per cent, to 2,785.

The Dow fell 831 points, or 3.1 per cent, to 25,598. The Nasdaq fell 315 points, or 4.1 per cent, to 7,422.