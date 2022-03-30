Doubts about Russia moves in Ukraine pulls S&P/TSX composite down from record close

TORONTO -

Doubts about Russia's promised troop withdrawal from the Ukrainian capital pushed Canada's main stock index off its record high while the loonie moved above 80 cents to its highest level in nearly five months.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 11.26 points from Tuesday's record close to 22,0075.96.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 65.38 points at 35,228.81. The S&P 500 index was down 29.15 points at 4,602.45, while the Nasdaq composite was down 177.37 points at 14,442.27.

The Canadian dollar traded for 80.19 cents US compared with 79.94 cents US on Tuesday.

The May crude oil contract was up US$3.58 at US$107.82 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 27.5 cents at US$5.61 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was up US$21 at US$1,939.00 an ounce and the May copper contract was up two cents at US$4.75 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2022.