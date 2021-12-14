DoorDash brings delivery-based DashMart grocery and convenience stores to Canada

TORONTO -

DoorDash has brought its delivery-based grocery and convenience stores that make sales solely through an app to Canada.

The San Francisco, Calif. company whose main business is delivering restaurant food, says it has opened DashMart locations in Toronto, London, Kitchener, Vancouver and Winnipeg.

DashMart locations operate through a "dark store" model, where walk-in customers are not accepted because sales are only made through deliveries processed on apps.

DashMart locations operate from 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and carry more than 2,000 grocery and convenience store items, including fresh fruits and vegetables, meat and dairy, pantry staples and household essentials.

DoorDash has plans to expand the DashMart model further across Canada, but spokesperson Catherine McCormack would not provide a projected number of stores or cities of interest.

Rival SkipTheDishes runs a similar business called Skip Express Lane, which began with locations in Winnipeg and London, Ont.