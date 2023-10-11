Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persists
The Dominican Republic partially reopened its border with Haiti on Wednesday to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier in a continuing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river.
Vendors in Dominican border cities are allowed to sell basic goods like food and medicine, but exporting electronic products and construction materials, including cement and metal rods, is prohibited.
Wednesday marked the first time since Sept. 15 that the border partially reopened, although Dominican President Luis Abinader maintained a ban on issuing visas to Haitian citizens that he implemented last month and will keep the border closed to all migrants, regardless of whether they're seeking entry for work, tourism, health or education purposes.
While the gates at the northern Dominican border city of Dajabon opened late Wednesday morning, the gates on the Haitian side remained closed, and it wasn't immediately clear why. Meanwhile, dozens of trucks and containers were lined up nearby, filled with goods.
The Dominican border reopening was delayed after a pre-dawn fire at the main marketplace in Dajabon destroyed dozens of stalls. Authorities said they were investigating what caused the blaze.
The marketplace remained largely empty and quiet as a handful of vendors reopened their stalls nearly a month after they were forced to close.
"There's been a heavy loss here," said Santo Rodriguez, who sells pasta, butter, mayonnaise, ketchup and other items in his stall and condemned the border closure. "How are you expected to survive?"
Rodriguez, who first opened his business in 1995 and earns some US$176 a week, said that despite Abinader promising to help Dominican business owners affected by the border closure, he hadn't received any aid.
The most recent diplomatic crisis stemmed from construction of a canal on the Haitian side that aims to collect water from the Massacre River that runs along the border that both countries share on the Caribbean island of Hispaniola. The river is named after a bloody 18th-century battle between French and Spanish colonizers.
Haiti's government has said farmers urgently need the water after an extended drought withered crops in the nearby Maribaroux plain.
Meanwhile, Abinader has said construction of a canal violates a 1929 treaty and would divert water needed by Dominican farmers and affect wetlands in the area.
Shortly after the spat began, Abinader ordered officials to revive use of a nearby canal to collect water before the river enters Haitian territory.
On Monday, Haiti's government issued a statement saying the attempt to divert water from the Massacre River to "deprive Haitians of it" is "unacceptable and hostile." The statement stressed the need for dialogue and said the only suitable outcome would be an equal sharing of water resources, the normalization of relations between the two countries and a return to the free movement of people and goods.
"This project unleashed quite an exceptional movement of national unity that perhaps was not what Abinader expected," said Diego Da Rin, with the International Crisis Group. "The canal has become an almost historical point of honour. Haitians want to make it clear that they are a nation that will not allow themselves to be humiliated by their neighbor."
Da Rin said Haitians in general appear willing to forego certain goods to support construction of the canal. The diplomatic crisis also appeared to be a boon for Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who has been "extremely unpopular," Da Rin said.
"He took advantage of this to raise or improve his image a little at a critical moment," he said.
Many Haitians have backed the government's stance, including Marie-Enge Belizaire, 60, in the Tabarre community of the Haitian capital, who had been buying US$20,000 worth of clothes monthly from the Dominican Republic for the past 20 years.
She called Abinader's decision to close all land, sea and air borders last month "savage," noting that businesses like hers are good for the Dominican Republic.
"We generate money for them," she said as she sat in a warehouse surrounded by towering columns of boxes filled with clothes.
Belizaire said she supports construction of the canal to ease Haiti's agricultural crisis and said she is looking into buying clothes from other countries, including Panama.
Among those buying at the warehouse where Belizaire works was Orgline Pierre, 40. She said that even if the Dominican Republic opens its borders, she hopes the Haitian side will remain closed.
"Abinader thinks that Haitian stomachs depend on the Dominican Republic, which is not true," she said. "We have food. My son is surviving on local food here and is going to keep surviving."
Pierre said she hopes that the upcoming deployment of a multinational armed force led by Kenya to help quell gang violence would also guarantee the safety of Haitians working on the canal along the border.
Prior to the diplomatic dispute between both countries, the Abinader administration was pushing to limit the number of Haitians migrating to the Dominican Republic, expelling tens of thousands of them, as well as those of Haitian descent.
The administration also has started building a 118-mile (190-kilometre) wall along the border.
Haiti and the Dominican Republic have long had a contentious relationship despite strong economic ties.
Haiti is the Dominican Republic's No. 3 trading partner, with US$1 billion in exports to Haiti last year and US$11 million in imports, according to the Dominican Republic's Export and Investment Centre.
Meanwhile, the Dominican Republic's Central Bank found that US$430 million in informal border trade was conducted in 2017 between both countries. Of that amount, more than US$330 million represented exports to Haiti.
------
Danica Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico. Evens Sanon contributed to this report from Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
OPINION Some of the key impacts AI is having on our everyday finances
As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, its uses and applications grow even wider. Many people are already using tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Google's Bard or Bing Chat to help them write emails, research new subjects and brainstorm business names.
Here's how much it costs to raise children in Canada, according to new statistics
A new report from Statistics Canada estimates how much parents will spend on children over the course of their lifetime.
High stakes for homeowners facing choice between fixed- or variable-rate mortgage
Deciding between a fixed- or variable-rate mortgage has always been a challenging choice for borrowers looking to buy a home or renew a loan, but with interest rates sitting at levels not seen in decades, the stakes are especially high.
Statistics Canada says household debt ratio down in Q2 as income grew
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to how much they earn fell in the second quarter as disposable income comfortably outpaced the growth in debt and demand for mortgages fell.
How electric vehicle insurance compares to gasoline-powered vehicles
As Canada ushers in the era of electric vehicles, here's what costs and factors you should consider before making the switch.
OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession
Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.
Back-to-school: Parents offer tips on how they save during annual shopping spree
A new survey found 46 per cent of Canadians are more worried about their finances during this back-to-school season than in previous years.
opinion Canada can dodge a recession, but it could still happen; here's why
In his column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines how Canada might avoid a recession, as well as some risks that could contribute to one.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9-11 moment. The secretive mastermind behind the assault, Palestinian militant Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
Everything we know about airlifts for Canadians in Israel, deaths confirmed, hostage help
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, while providing additional details about assisted departures of citizens and their families that will begin by Thursday or Friday. Joly would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
Ottawa extending amnesty for 'assault-style' firearms again, until October 2025
The federal Liberal government says it will extend an amnesty order on guns it prohibited in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage for an extra two years.
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
DEVELOPING As Israel strikes Gaza neighbourhoods, Netanyahu and opposition agree on unity
Palestinians in the sealed-off Gaza Strip scrambled to find safety Wednesday, as Israeli strikes demolished entire neighbourhoods, hospitals ran low on supplies and a power blackout was expected within hours, further deepening the misery of a war sparked by a deadly mass incursion of Hamas militants.
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- the most ever returned to Earth.
Canada
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
-
Missing Calgarian Amy Elizabeth Fahlman found dead, police confirm
A Calgary woman missing since late last month has been found dead, police say.
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to visit fire-ravaged Northwest Territories
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to visit areas ravaged during a record wildfire season in the Northwest Territories today. Trudeau is scheduled to meet with local leaders in Hay River and visit sites affected by recent wildfires.
-
Premier Doug Ford calls for Ontario NDP MPP's resignation over Israel-Gaza statement
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is calling on an NDP MPP to step down following her comments on the Israel-Gaza war that Jewish groups called abhorrent Tuesday.
-
Ontario seizes nearly 100 raccoons from rehab facility that says it has done nothing wrong
Ontario has seized nearly 100 raccoons from a rehab facility that says it has done nothing wrong.
-
Ontario NDP calls for retraction of Hamilton MPP's statement on Israel-Gaza war
The leader of Ontario’s NDP is calling on one of its own members to retract a statement on the Israel-Gaza war, which she says was not approved by the caucus.
World
-
Gaza is tiny and watched closely by Israel. But rescuing hostages there would be a daunting task
The Hamas-run Gaza Strip is a tiny enclave, measuring 25 miles long and no more than 7 miles wide, surveilled continually by Israel, surrounded by its guns. But rescuing -- or even locating -- more than 150 hostages hustled there by Hamas militants who overran Israel's southern border on Saturday will be a daunting task.
-
Fact check
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
-
Russian authorities fine a human rights advocate for criticizing the war in Ukraine
Human rights advocate Oleg Orlov was fined about $1,500 on Wednesday for criticizing the war in Ukraine, the latest step in a relentless crackdown on activists, independent journalists and opposition figures.
-
Dominican Republic has partially reopened its border with Haiti. But a diplomatic crisis persists
The Dominican Republic partially reopened its border with Haiti on Wednesday to limited commercial activity nearly a month after shuttering the frontier in a continuing spat over construction of a canal targeting water from a shared river.
-
Belgium's prime minister says his country supports a ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions
Belgium's prime minister said his country, which has the biggest interest in the global diamond trade in the European Union, is supporting a ban on Russian diamonds as part of sanctions targeting President Vladimir Putin's government for its war against Ukraine.
-
Finland police investigate undersea gas pipeline leak as possible sabotage
Finnish police said Wednesday they have launched a criminal investigation into possible sabotage of an undersea gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia that was shut down over the weekend following a leak.
Politics
-
Everything we know about airlifts for Canadians in Israel, deaths confirmed, hostage help
Two Canadians are confirmed dead, and a third is presumed dead in Israel, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly confirmed Wednesday, while providing additional details about assisted departures of citizens and their families that will begin by Thursday or Friday. Joly would not confirm if there are any Canadian hostages.
-
Major Canadian grocers won't confirm discounts, price freezes feds promised last week
Major grocers in Canada are not yet confirming whether they have committed to special promotions to stabilize grocery prices, as was recently promised by the federal government.
-
Ottawa extending amnesty for 'assault-style' firearms again, until October 2025
The federal Liberal government says it will extend an amnesty order on guns it prohibited in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage for an extra two years.
Health
-
Health ministers converge in P.E.I. as governments negotiate final deals
Federal Health Minister Mark Holland is set to sit down with his provincial and territorial counterparts in Charlottetown on Wednesday to discuss how they're going to grow the health workforce.
-
Deadly bird flu reappears in U.S. commercial poultry flocks in Utah and South Dakota
Highly pathogenic bird flu has made its first appearances in U.S. commercial poultry flocks this season, affecting one turkey farm in South Dakota and one in Utah and raising concerns that more outbreaks could follow.
-
Five years later, researchers say the impacts of legalizing cannabis in Canada have been mixed
Since Canada's legalization of cannabis five years ago, researchers say the policy has had mixed results in terms of public health and justice reform.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by a spacecraft
NASA on Wednesday showed off its first asteroid samples delivered last month by a spacecraft -- the most ever returned to Earth.
-
Utah sues TikTok, alleging it lures children into addictive, destructive social media habits
Utah became the latest state Tuesday to file a lawsuit against TikTok, alleging the company is "baiting" children into addictive and unhealthy social media habits.
-
Ancient tree showed remnants of the largest-ever solar storm: researchers
An ancient tree held evidence of the largest solar storm in Earth's history, a process researchers say can be used to identify the risks in the future.
Entertainment
-
Jada Pinkett Smith reveals she and Will Smith have been separated since 2016
Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living 'completely separate lives' since 2016.
-
Keith Urban shares the secret to a great song ahead of Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Ceremony
Country superstar Keith Urban and Kix Brooks of powerhouse duo Brooks & Dunn will be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame on Wednesday night at Nashville's Music City Centre.
-
Scientists extract a secret from the 'Mona Lisa' about how Leonardo painted the masterpiece
The research, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, suggests that the famously curious, learned and inventive Italian Renaissance master may have been in a particularly experimental mood when he set to work on the 'Mona Lisa' early in the 16th century.