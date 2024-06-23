DIY investing vs. hiring a professional: Which is right for you?

Old Montreal kidnapping: search for 4th victim continues as provincial police take over investigation
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
Satisfaction with self-directed brokerages has increased significantly, with the overall satisfaction score rising by 33 points to 631 (out of 1,000) in 2024, according to a J.D. Power survey.
This trend suggests a growing approval of DIY investing in Canada, but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s right for you. Let’s go over all the reasons why you would choose DIY investing or when you should go with a professional advisor.
DIY investing allows you to manage your investments without professional help, offering flexibility and potentially lower costs. It requires knowledge, discipline, and the right tools and technical knowledge.
DIY investing involves selecting and managing investments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds or exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on your own. You’ll generally spend some time researching and selecting assets, monitoring performance and rebalancing portfolios. DIY investors tend to use discount brokerages to buy and sell securities.
DIY investors often stay updated with market trends and economic indicators. While it can be cost-effective, it can require a lot of time and effort.
Pros:
Cons:
Financial advisors and planners offer guidance on a variety of investment decisions and financial plans. As a former financial advisor, I helped many clients set and achieve financial goals, create budgets and manage investments.
Advisors typically start by assessing the client’s current financial situation and risk tolerance. Advisors will often monitor investments and suggest adjustments based on market conditions and personal financial changes.
Financial advisor fees in Canada can vary widely. Several common fee structures exist, such as commission-based, fee-only and fee-based.
Commission-based: Advisors earn a commission from the financial products they sell. While this can align interests, it may also lead to potential conflicts of interest.
Fee-only: Clients pay a flat fee or hourly rate for services, which generally leads to unbiased advice. This structure is transparent but can be a bit pricey.
Fee-based: This can be structured in many ways, but the most common is a fee based on the percentage of your assets under management (AUM).
Pros:
Cons:
Canadian investors have a high level of trust and satisfaction in their financial advisors. This 2022 report by IFIC notes that a recent study by the Institute of Certified Financial Planners found that 97 per cent of Canadian investors trust their financial advisor.
The same survey highlighted that 80 per cent of mutual fund investors and 73 per cent of ETF investors believe they get better returns with a financial advisor.
The same IFIC report mentions that a significant portion of advised investors (53 per cent) have less than $100,000 in investable assets. This goes to show that financial advice is accessible even to those with smaller portfolios.
Deciding between DIY investing and hiring a professional advisor can be challenging for Canadians. It’s important to weigh the pros and cons of each approach to see what is best for you.
DIY investing offers cost savings, control and flexibility, but requires significant time, effort and knowledge. On the other hand, financial advisors provide expert guidance, emotional discipline and comprehensive financial planning, but come with higher costs and potential conflicts of interest.
Ultimately, the best choice depends on your financial knowledge, time availability and comfort with managing your investments, as well as whether you want to have the peace of mind of hiring someone to help.
Once your investment strategy is in place, you can focus on other important financial planning aspects, such as determining how much money you need to retire in Canada.
Christopher Liew is a CFA Charterholder and former financial advisor. He writes personal finance tips for thousands of daily Canadian readers on Blueprint Financial.
Do you have a question, tip or story idea about personal finance? Please email us at dotcom@bellmedia.ca.
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in the city’s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
After Melania Trump missed key events in her husband's presidential bid earlier this year — from the kickoff of the 2024 election in Iowa to Donald Trump's Super Tuesday victory party — reporters asked the former first lady whether she planned to hit the campaign trail. Her response: "Stay tuned."
A woman in Texas has been charged with attempted capital murder and injury to a child after trying to drown a three-year-old child at an apartment complex pool and making racial statements, according to police.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
More than 1,300 people died during this year's Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia as the faithful faced extreme high temperatures at Islamic holy sites in the desert kingdom, Saudi authorities announced Sunday.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
A wildfire that’s forced the evacuation of a central Labrador town continued to hold relatively steady as of Sunday. The province's forest fire duty officer Mark Lawlor says firefighters are continuing to attack the blaze near Churchill Falls, which grew only slightly overnight.
More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
Armed militants attacked two Orthodox churches, a synagogue and a traffic police post in Russia's southern republic of Dagestan, killing a priest and six police officers, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti said Sunday.
The chief data officer of Britain's Conservative Party has taken a leave of absence, British media reported Sunday, following growing allegations that the governing party's members used inside information to bet on the date of Britain's July 4 national election before it was announced.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris says 'everything is at stake' with reproductive health rights in November's election as the Biden campaign steps up its focus on contrasting the positions taken by Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump on the issue before their debate this week.
Former U.S. president Donald Trump said he floated the idea of having a 'migrant league of fighters' to UFC President Dana White, using dehumanizing language to describe illegal immigrants.
Leaders of major churches have accused Israeli authorities of launching a 'coordinated attack' on the Christian presence in the Holy Land by initiating tax proceedings against them.
Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro were among the dignitaries marking the groundbreaking Sunday of a new structure replacing the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 worshippers were murdered in 2018 in the deadliest act of antisemitism in U.S. history.
Growing political discontent in a Liberal stronghold could lead to a Conservative breakthrough in an Ontario byelection that may put Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership to the test. On Monday, voters in the riding of Toronto-St. Paul's will head to the polls to elect a new member of Parliament.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is not worried about military attacks on member countries.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
Here's the message from Dr. Marcas Bamman, a physiologist with decades of research into aging who preaches the benefits of weight-resistance training for those who are getting up there.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The person most unlikely to be cancelled in U.S. history — iconic American singer, songwriter and actress, Dolly Parton — has been caught in the crosshairs of cancel culture.
Trends suggests a growing approval of DIY investing in Canada, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines what would-be investors need to know.
Unifor said on Sunday that 1,350 of its members are on strike at Bombardier's facilities after the two sides were unable to reach a tentative agreement before the Saturday deadline.
Economists are forecasting inflation slowed further in May, which would be welcome progress for the Bank of Canada after it cut its key lending rate for the first time in four years.
Krispy Kreme’s newest doughnuts celebrate the 30th anniversary of the sitcom 'Friends.' But while the show was set in New York, the doughnuts aren’t for sale in NYC – or anywhere else in North America.
Exercise is good, but resistance training with heavy weight is great! That's especially true if you are looking to maintain strength in older age, a new study shows.
One of Chicago's most popular tourist attractions known as 'The Bean' reopened to the public Sunday after nearly a year of renovations and construction.
France captain Kylian Mbappe is getting used to wearing his new protective mask ahead of a possible return to play at Euro 2024 against Poland on Tuesday.
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez's rookie season is on hold almost as soon as it began.
Germany found a stoppage-time goal from substitute Niclas Fullkrug to draw 1-1 with Switzerland on Sunday and ensure the host nation finished top of its group.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
A group of hackers claiming responsibility for a cyberattack on CDK's software systems has demanded millions of dollars in ransom to put an end to the hack, which affected auto dealers across the United States, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.
Bugatti has unveiled its new model, the Bugatti Tourbillon, a massively powerful hybrid with an equally impressive price tag. The car will replace the US$3.3 million, 1,500 horsepower Bugatti Chiron.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
A motorcyclist has died and a pedestrian was taken to hospital in serious condition after two separate crashes in North Vancouver late Saturday night.
Signs went up Saturday at Ambleside Park in West Vancouver warning visitors not to swim or wade in the ocean.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Politicians, advocates and community members are trying to save the Ontario Science Centre from permanently closing. The group met in Toronto Sunday afternoon, two days after the Ford government announced the permanent closure of the site due to structural issues.
Community complaints about drug use and drug trafficking in one North York neighbourhood led to the seizure of a quantity of narcotics and the arrest of three suspects, Toronto police say.
Toronto Blue Jays infielder Orelvis Martinez's rookie season is on hold almost as soon as it began.
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
One man is in hospital following a Saturday night shooting in northeast Calgary.
Firefighters responded to a large grass fire Saturday night in Fish Creek Park, just south of the southeast community of Parkland.
Organizers have cancelled the third day of the Escapade Music Festival due to inclement weather.
The capital is under a severe thunderstorm watch, as the rainfall warning that was issued Saturday morning is still in effect.
Firefighters are responding to a fire that fully engulfed a dipomatic home in Ottawa's east-end on Sunday afternoon.
More than 200 inmates were relocated after a maximum-security prison on Quebec's north shore was evacuated due to the threat of raging forest fires in the region.
The re-imagined Terrebonne Street bike path is making its return this week. The path in NDG proved to be so controversial the first time around officials were forced to remove it. The borough went back to the drawing board but changing people's minds is a hard sell.
The investigation into a quadruple kidnapping in Old Montreal has been transferred to Quebec provincial police.
“You’re not sure you’re ever going to get that opportunity,” Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid said Sunday, the day before he and his team play the Florida Panthers in the decisive Game 7 for the Stanley Cup. “Here we are with that opportunity.”
Edmonton police are looking for a driver they say was involved in a mid-June hit-and-run crash in the city's southwest that injured a man.
Edmonton Oilers fans crowd around Mary Loewen in a plaza outside the team's home arena during every playoffs game, asking to have their pictures taken with the superfan who's dressed as the Stanley Cup.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
The New Brunswick RCMP say they are seeking the public's help to locate a man accused of assaulting a woman with a weapon during a home invasion in East Brighton, N.B.
It was doors closed for St. Patrick's Catholic Church on 'Doors Open for Churches' day in Halifax.
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
A beloved backyard barbecue bean bag toss game has made it to the big leagues.
Manitoba RCMP has arrested three people in two separate homicide investigations.
Mothers and families struggling with postpartum depression or navigating the struggles of parenthood have access to some help through a new wellness centre which opened its doors in Regina Saturday.
The vehicle which is believed to be involved in an inter-provincial missing child investigation has been located in Saskatchewan.
A large part of Saskatchewan is at a high risk for thunderstorms heading into Sunday, according to an outlook by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).
A vending machine offering harm reduction supplies, a historic home in Paris, Ont. Up for a sale, and a fire tearing through a Simcoe greenhouse nursery round out the most-read stories of the week.
The weekend-long event drew thousands of attendees on Saturday, showcasing the myriad of cultures that contribute to the city’s unique tapestry.
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
A tornado watch was issued for Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, with city facilities preparing to close on short notice in the event of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
A 25-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being hit by a car while riding an electric scooter early Saturday morning.
An iconic Saskatoon landmark will soon be under new ownership.
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following an investigation in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
A remote hunting outpost, its former owner and 10 others have been fined a total of $56,500 after pleading guilty to various charges related to illegal moose hunting in northern Ontario.
London police are treating a fire to a business in west London as suspicious. Just after 2:30 a.m. fire crews were called to a clothing store at 725 Notre Dame Dr. in London.
London police would not confirm how the teenager died, however did tell CTV News they responded about 10 p.m. Friday in relation to a disturbance in the area of Southdale and Milbank Drive.
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
This weekend's storm that brought heavy rainfall to Simcoe Muskoka is being investigated for tornado activity.
Huronia West OPP has charged seven people for stunt driving on Simcoe County's roadways on Saturday.
A driver has been charged after a single-vehicle crash near Huntsville.
A 7 p.m. vigil is planned for the unnamed mother, father and two children at the local soccer complex.
A person from Leamington is dead after a crash in Middlesex County. Around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, first responders were called to a crash on Longwoods Road near Sassafras Road in Southwest Middlesex.
Daytime highs will return to seasonal levels throughout the week with overnight lows also cooling off significantly compared to the last week.
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has overturned a ruling by the province's Environmental Appeal Board after finding that the conduct of the panel's chair and one of its members led to a "reasonable apprehension of bias" in its decision.
Traffic began moving again overnight on Highway 97 north of Lac La Hache, B.C., after a pair of crashes – one involving a school bus – left one person dead and sent 14 people to hospital Friday afternoon.
A coalition of B.C. First Nations involved in open-net salmon farming have called on Canadian actors William Shatner and Ryan Reynolds to apologize for a profanity-laced video criticizing the wider industry.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., arrested two people during an ATV patrol within the city.
Two people were charged in a major drug trafficking investigation in northwestern Ontario last week.
Ontario Provincial Police in partnership with the Treaty Three Police Service have charged a suspect with second-degree murder following an investigation in a remote Indigenous northwestern Ontario community.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.