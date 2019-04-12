Disney's new blockbuster ... its share price
This image released by Disney shows fireworks punctuating the sky at the grand opening celebration at the Cinderella Castle for the New Fantasyland attraction at the Walt Disney World Resort's Magic Kingdom theme park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Dec. 6, 2012. (File/AP)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 12, 2019 11:31AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Walt Disney shares are rocketing to an all-time high in early trading after the company moved aggressively into the streaming arena.
The Disney Plus video streaming is being released in tandem with a blockbuster lineup of films coming out this year, including Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX.
Shares in The Walt Disney Co. hit $129.85 at the opening bell Friday, up 13 per cent.
Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, well below the $13 monthly fee charged by Netflix, which holds a dominant position in the streaming sector.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Chevron vaults into new league on $33B Anadarko acquisition
- Jack Ma: If you want to join Alibaba, you need to work 12 hours a day
- Canada's main stock index up moderately, still near 2019 high
- Southwest removes 737 Max from flight schedule until August
- WTO upholds South Korean ban on Fukushima seafood