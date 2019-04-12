

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Walt Disney shares are rocketing to an all-time high in early trading after the company moved aggressively into the streaming arena.

The Disney Plus video streaming is being released in tandem with a blockbuster lineup of films coming out this year, including Aladdin, Toy Story 4, The Lion King, Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX.

Shares in The Walt Disney Co. hit $129.85 at the opening bell Friday, up 13 per cent.

Disney Plus will roll out in the U.S. on November 12 at a price of $6.99 per month, well below the $13 monthly fee charged by Netflix, which holds a dominant position in the streaming sector.