Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada

Streaming platform Disney+ announced Wednesday it will be cracking down on password sharing in Canada starting Nov. 1.

In an email to subscribers, the platform says it plans to launch a subscription with an ad-supported plan and update its subscriber agreement.

"In addition, we are implementing restrictions on account sharing," the email reads.

This move comes after Netflix announced earlier this year a crackdown on password sharing that received swift backlash from subscribers.

According to Disney+, the updates will come into effect Nov. 1 except for annual subscribers in Quebec. Subscribers there will see the update on their next billing date.

Subscribers are told to switch to a different plan before the new policy comes into effect.

More to come.