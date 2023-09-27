Business

    • Disney+ following Netflix's lead in crack down on password sharing in Canada

    Streaming platform Disney+ announced Wednesday it will be cracking down on password sharing in Canada starting Nov. 1.

    In an email to subscribers, the platform says it plans to launch a subscription with an ad-supported plan and update its subscriber agreement.

    "In addition, we are implementing restrictions on account sharing," the email reads.

    This move comes after Netflix announced earlier this year a crackdown on password sharing that received swift backlash from subscribers.

    According to Disney+, the updates will come into effect Nov. 1 except for annual subscribers in Quebec. Subscribers there will see the update on their next billing date.

    Subscribers are told to switch to a different plan before the new policy comes into effect.

    More to come.

    MORE Business News

    YOUR FINANCES

    OPINION

    OPINION 6 ways to prepare your finances for a potential recession

    Despite Canada's economic resilience in the face of rising interest rates, it's still important to be prepared in case a recession hits. In a column for CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some practical tips and actionable advice to better weather any economic storm.

    OPINION

    OPINION Financial tips for newcomers to Canada, from an expert

    For those who have recently immigrated to Canada, it's important to learn the basics of how the country's financial system works. Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew shares some financial tips around how to open a bank account, build your credit and file your taxes as a newcomer.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News