Diet Coke gets new look and flavours amid sinking sales
Coca-Cola Company
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, January 10, 2018 12:25PM EST
NEW YORK -- Diet Coke is getting a makeover to try and reverse slumping sales for the sugar-free soda.
Coca-Cola Co. says it is adding a slimmer 12-ounce Diet Coke can, refreshing the logo and offering the 35-year-old drink in four new flavours, including mango and ginger lime.
The Atlanta-based company says the taste of the plain Diet Coke will stay the same,
Diet Coke sales have fallen as more people switch to other low-calorie drinks, such as flavoured fizzy water.
The company says Diet Coke's new look and flavours were aimed to appeal to millennials.
literal thirst trap. #SoManyFlavors pic.twitter.com/CpdmTk3lYh— Diet Coke (@DietCoke) January 10, 2018
