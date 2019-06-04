DHX Media says Sakthi Global Holdings has made unsolicited offer for company
The corporate logo for DHX Media Ltd. is shown. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 6:50PM EDT
HALIFAX -- DHX Media says Indian company Sakthi Global Holdings has made an unsolicited offer for the company.
Financial terms of the proposal were not immediately available.
DHX says it will consider and evaluate any formal offer received in due course.
It cautioned that there could be no certainty that a deal will take place.
DHX is a producer and distributor of child and youth-oriented programming, such as Peanuts and other animation and the Degrassi live-action franchise.
DHX Media's shares closed up 21 cents or 11.8 per cent to $1.99 in Tuesday trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
