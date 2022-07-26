Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
Developing nations seek to overcome energy, currency crises
Business leaders and officials from eight developing nations meeting in Bangladesh on Tuesday said more cooperation was needed among them to overcome dwindling foreign currency reserves, a growing energy crisis and supply chain disruptions.
Representatives from Egypt, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh under the banner of D-8, or developing eight countries, were discussing alternative trade financing such as cross currency swap, barter and blockchain to address their foreign currency reserves vulnerabilities, according to organizers.
Bangladesh's Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said the group, with a US$5 trillion economy among its members, was working to implement a free trade agreement while also increasing the volume of trade.
Organizers said the participants were exploring ways to boost energy security with members such as Iran and Nigeria among the world's top oil producers.
Bangladesh, a nation of 160 million people and the world's 41st largest economy, has suspended operations in diesel-run power plants to ease pressure on the cost of imports, The country's central bank has also taken measures to reduce the imports of luxury goods amid shortages of dollars in banks.
"Due to ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and key global economic developments, every member country is experiencing foreign reserve and currency vulnerabilities, supply chain disruptions, inflation, energy and food security risks, and therefore should take precautionary measures to prepare for business beyond the usual," said Sheikh Fazle Fahim, president of the D-8 Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Momen said the group should tap into its young workforce. "We have over 200 million young people, youth. And in addition, we have a lot of women entrepreneurs that are coming up."
D-8 was established in Istanbul in 1997 to engage in economic cooperation and improve member states' position in the global economy.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Canadian class-action settlements you could submit a claim for
Canadians and businesses can submit claims after several class-action lawsuits were settled within the past year.
Missed a mortgage payment? Here are next steps you should take
Amid a series of interest rate hikes recently implemented by the Bank of Canada, some homeowners may be concerned about keeping up with their mortgage payments. For those who are worried about being able to afford their home, experts say there are a number of tools available to help, including mortgage deferrals and debt restructuring.
Advocates say Canadians struggling with rising food costs need help from government
With the cost of living rising at the fastest pace in decades, Canadians struggling to put food on the table are turning to community organizations for help.
How much money does it take to raise a child in Canada?
With inflation skyrocketing in Canada, many couples planning to have children may be wondering if they can still afford to. Personal finance columnist Christopher Liew shares his advice on what to consider when determining whether or not you can afford to raise a child in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
You need an income of over $220K to buy a home in Toronto, Vancouver, new data shows
You'll need to be making more than $220,000 to buy a home in Toronto and Vancouver with a 20 per cent down payment, according to new data from Ratehub.ca.
What you can get for the average price of rent in your city
Three-quarters of Canada's major cities saw an increase in average rent prices for a one-bedroom apartment month-over-month in July, according to one rental platform. With prices in Canada steadily increasing, CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of apartments currently available for rent across the country.
Canada reaching 'end of the food inflation tunnel': expert
While the rising cost of food continues to outpace the overall rate of inflation, one Canadian expert says the industry may have already reached its peak.
Always keep cash on hand, experts say after massive Rogers outage
Keeping a few hundred dollars in cash tucked away for emergencies is a good idea, especially in the wake of the Rogers outage, experts say.