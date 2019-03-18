Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank shares up despite merger concerns
In this Oct. 11, 2016 file photo, water spills out of a small dragon sculpture on a fountain with the headquarters of the Deutsche Bank in background in Frankfurt, Germany, (AP / Michael Probst)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, March 18, 2019 5:25AM EDT
BERLIN -- Shares in Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank have risen despite widespread skepticism about the merits of a possible merger between the two German lenders.
Germany's biggest bank, Deutsche Bank, and Commerzbank announced Sunday they would discuss a possible combination, a deal Germany's finance minister reportedly favours. The merger would bring together two lenders that have been troubled over recent years, but unions fear that it could lead to major job losses.
Shares in Commerzbank rose 6.4 per cent in Monday morning Frankfurt trading to 7.55 euros ($8.55). Deutsche Bank climbed 4 per cent to 8.13 euros.
Both banks have been restructuring. Deutsche Bank made its first full-year profit in three years in 2018.
The German government still has a stake of some 15 per cent in Commerzbank, which received aid during the financial crisis.
