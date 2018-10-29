

CTVNews.ca Staff





A deserted lakeside village on 14 hectares of land is up for sale in New Zealand.

The 1930s village, which sits along Lake Waitaki and was once used to house Waitaki Dam workers, has been mostly empty since the dam became fully automated in late 80s.

The listing by One Agency says the price is up for negotiation, but some reports have said that the village’s refurbished main lodge, eight three-bedroom homes, café, nine garages, and coveted water rights are up for nearly $2.4 million.

“Mountains surround this serene location, and the area's tourism potential is only recently starting to be realized,” reads the listing. “A rare opportunity to secure an incredible mountain/lake property in proportions rarely available.”

In drone footage posted earlier this year by the agency, the village is surrounded by mountains, the small Lake Waitaki and large swatches of empty land. In an interview with The Guardian, listing agent Kelli Milmine said there has been “heaps” of interest. The varied visions of the potential buyers included a boutique farm and a winery.