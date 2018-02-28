Delta tax break at stake in spat with Georgia Repulicans over NRA stance
A Delta Airlines Boeing 757 is seen taking off on Jan. 20, 2011. (AP / Chris O'Meara)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 12:00AM EST
ATLANTA - One of Georgia's largest employers is taking heat from Republican officials for a business decision to cut ties with the National Rifle Association.
Threats from GOP Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle and other Republicans running to become Georgia's next governor are jeopardizing an exemption from sales taxes on jet fuel sought by Delta Air Lines.
Republican state Sen. Chuck Hufstetler said Tuesday that officials were working behind the scenes to resolve the dispute that erupted when Delta announced it would no longer offer discounted rates to NRA members.
GOP Gov. Nathan Deal is serving his last year in office. He refrained from commenting publicly on the rift Tuesday. Deal in the past has opposed social conservatives in his own party on issues the governor felt could threaten Georgia's business-friendly reputation.
