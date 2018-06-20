Delta orders 20 Bombardier CRJ900 regional jets: list price US$961 million
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 20, 2018 7:33AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Bombardier Inc. says Delta Air Lines Inc. will buy 20 CRJ900 regional jets with a list price totalling about US$961 million.
The actual price paid by Delta for the 70-seat planes hasn't been announced.
They will fly under the Delta Connection brand.
Bombardier Commercial Aircraft says the Atlanta-based airline will take delivery of the planes in late 2018.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Global stocks rise, unfazed by U.S.-China tensions
- Better prices and new pipelines expected to drive higher Canadian crude output
- Swoop Airlines set to launch, heating up competition for low-cost travellers
- Don't call it a trade war: Scotiabank economist is optimistic about outcome for Canada
- In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China