

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- Delta Air Lines Inc. will buy 20 CRJ900 regional jets and become the launch customer for the regional aircraft's new cabin design, Bombardier said Wednesday.

Bombardier's new Atmosphere cabin features larger overhead bins and washrooms along with mood lighting and increased cabin connectivity options.

The Atlanta-based airline will take delivery of the dual-class aircraft with 70 seats in late 2018, replacing older aircraft models.

The planes will fly under the Delta Connection brand.

Delta has a fleet of more than 450 regional aircraft, including 151 CRJ900s operated under several Delta Connection carriers.

The order has a list price totalling about US$961 million, but airlines typically receive large discounts.

It is the second order for the new CRJ900 cabin in about a month. American Airlines ordered 15 of the regional jets and has options for 15 more planes.

The first aircraft are expected to be delivered starting in the second quarter of 2019.

Bombardier shares gained nearly two per cent at $5.14 in morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. That's just short of the nearly five-year high reached earlier in the week.