Defence firms Raytheon, United Technologies to merge
The exterior of Raytheon Co. in Sudbury, Mass. is seen in this Thursday, Jan. 29, 2009 file photo. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 10, 2019 7:43AM EDT
WALTHAM, Mass. -- Raytheon Co. and United Technologies Corp. are merging in a deal that creates one of the world's largest defence companies.
The merger, announced Sunday, will close in the first half of 2020 after United Technologies completes the separation of its Otis and Carrier businesses. Raytheon shareholders will receive 2.33 shares in the new company for each Raytheon share.
The combined company, named Raytheon Technologies, will be based near Boston. United Technologies' current Chairman and CEO Greg Hayes will be its CEO. Raytheon chief Tom Kennedy will be its executive chairman.
Waltham-based Raytheon was founded in 1922 and makes missile and cybersecurity systems. Connecticut-based United Technologies was founded in 1934 and serves the aerospace and building sectors.
The combined companies will have total sales of approximately $74 billion this year.
