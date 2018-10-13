Deciem stores reopen after closure prompted by CEO's ouster
The founder of Canadian beauty brand Deciem announced, over Instagram, that he is closing all of his company's stores under further notice. (Deciem)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, October 13, 2018 12:45PM EDT
TORONTO -- Several briefly shuttered Deciem stores reopened on Saturday, a day after the founder of the so-called "Abnormal Beauty Company" was ousted by an Ontario court ruling.
The stores were closed last week by decree of then-chief executive Brandon Truaxe, who announced on Instagram that all Deciem operations would be shutting down until further notice, alluding to allegations of criminal misconduct.
He was later removed from his post on an interim basis as a result of a court application from Estee Lauder Companies Inc., which holds a one-third stake in the business.
But in spite of locations in the Toronto area being reopened, all was not as usual on Saturday.
The company Instagram account, once home to hundreds of what Estee Lauder described as "outrageous, disturbing, defamatory, and/or offensive posts," has gone black.
Representatives for Deciem and Estee Lauder did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Deciem stores reopen after closure prompted by CEO's ouster
- Union launches 'Ships Stay Here' campaign to keep shipbuilding work in Halifax
- IMF-World Bank ends meetings with call to brace for risks
- Ontarians don't have absolute right to be stoned at work: human rights commission
- Non-medical cannabis was worth $3.3 billion to Canada's economy in 2016: StatCan