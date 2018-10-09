Deciem founder says he's closing all stores, alleges 'major criminal activity'
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, October 9, 2018 2:21PM EDT
TORONTO -- The founder of Canadian beauty brand Deciem says he is closing all of his company's stores.
In an Instagram post, Brandon Truaxe says he is shutting down operations until further notice. But in the video he also adds that he would want to reopen all the stores in two months.
Truaxe does not give a reason for the closure of the Toronto-based brand that he founded in 2013, but in his post says that "almost everyone" at his company has been involved in "major criminal activity, which includes financial crimes and much other."
Deciem's website shows the company has closed almost all of its roughly 30 stores in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Mexico and the Netherlands.
Deciem is often referred to by its slogan "the Abnormal Beauty Company," has long been a hit with celebrities including Kim Kardashian-West and recently received an investment from the Estee Lauder Companies Inc.
In his Instagram post, Truaxe named and tagged Estee Lauder and a handful of other high-profile brands and people, including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, RBC and Donald Trump.
With files from CTVNews.ca
Without filters. A revolution is coming. Every one of you who has been laughing aT me will with certainty face criminal prosecution. Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has been the biggest stock promotion. Richard Duntas, Bernard Ass (LVMH), Marica “Tracy” (Bliss, Remedè, Soaper Due Per Shoe), Hyatt (Grand Hyatt, Andaz, er al), Marriott (St. Regis, W, Marriot, et al), So many porn “studios”, nearly all @deciem employees, most of “Hollywood”, Gill Sinclair, India Knight, Caroline Hirons, India Knight, RBC, BMO, Boots, KKR, most of the Lauder family, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Karim Kanji, Antonio Tadrisi, DF Mc, LVMH, Dia Fooley, Michael Davidson, Hanif, Zark Fatah, Inditex (Zara, Massimo Dutti, etc), H&M, $100 monkey, Too Faced (founders too), TSG, Alshaya, Amanresorts, Erwin Zecha, Oliver Zecha, Steven R Riddle, the Coc and Corcky managers, PRIDE organizers, IT Cosmetics, Nicola L ReadingTons, all of Dishoom, All of Delaunay, David Yurman, Tom Ford, Tim Cooke. McKesson, Rexall, Jamin Asaria, David Jackson, York Heritage and others — sentencing doesn’t begin with any point but sentences like this one do. Ben Affleck, Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Michael Less, Stephen Spellberg e.T., AON are also included with certainty. ARGO stood for “Ali Roshan GO”. You idiots. Father, please please be safe if you can for the next few hours. I love you all. -Brandon (RIYADH, please be EXTREMELY CAREFUL in the next few hours). Aurora (TSX) : you are finished. Michael Basler, Gordon Wilde, David Trinder, Eric Jacobs, Allan Gerlings, Dalton Pharma SS, Michael OH CON ELLE, Charm IS T A 007, Robert Jones, Cascade, Prince Al Walid, The White Company, Obagi (brand and doctor), Freedom Health, ESHO-isT, Alexandru Serban and baggage, Apotex: Goodbye also. Peace is coming. ���� ��. It’s clear now. @esteelaudercompanies @richardbranson @realdonaldtrump @gowlingwlg_ca @zuck @musicianjessecook, et. al.
