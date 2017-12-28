Debt reduction remains high priority for Canadians: CIBC
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, December 28, 2017 8:01AM EST
TORONTO -- Canadians are keen to lighten their debt loads in 2018, according to an annual opinion survey conducted for CIBC.
The Toronto-based bank says debt reduction or elimination was the top priority for 25 per cent of the poll respondents.
Paying bills or just getting by were the top goals for about 15 per cent of respondents.
By comparison, 13 per cent said their top priority was growing wealth or investments.
Lower on the list of financial goals were saving for a vacation (eight per cent), retirement (seven per cent), or for a house or renovation (six per cent).
The online survey was conducted Dec. 11 and 12 by Angus Reid Forum, using a statistically weighted sample of 1,524 adults in Canada.
