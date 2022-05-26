Davos: Germany seeks 'multipolar' world amid climate protest

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.

Crime scene tape surrounds Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

11 newborns die in fire at Senegal hospital

Eleven newborn babies have died after a fire that broke out in the neonatal department at the Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital in the western Senegalese city of Tivaouane, said the country's president Macky Sall on Thursday.

Canada commits $1M to probe sexual violence by Russian troops in Ukraine

Canada is committing an extra $1 million to help the international community investigate sex crimes by Russian troops in Ukraine. Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly said Canada would give the extra funds to the International Criminal Court to help it investigate sexual violence toward women, and also crimes against children.

Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school

Frustrated onlookers urged police officers to charge into the Texas elementary school where a gunman's rampage killed 19 children and two teachers, witnesses said Wednesday, as investigators worked to track the massacre that lasted upwards of 40 minutes and ended when the 18-year-old shooter was killed by a U.S. Border Patrol team.

  • U.S. states divided on gun control, even as mass shootings rise

    Gun control measures are likely going nowhere in U.S. Congress, and they also have become increasingly scarce in most states. Aside from several Democratic-controlled states, the majority have taken no action on gun control in recent years or have moved aggressively to expand gun rights.

    The U.S. and Washington state flags fly at half-mast in front of the Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., May 25, 2022, in memory of the victims of the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

  • 'Trump is in the past': Mounting losses show limits of power

    Donald Trump opened May by lifting a trailing Senate candidate in Ohio to the Republican nomination, seemingly cementing the former U.S. president's kingmaker status before another possible White House run. He's ending the month, however, stinging from a string of defeats that suggest a diminishing stature.

  • Pakistan's ex-premier calls off planned sit-in, demands vote

    Pakistan's defiant former Prime Minister Imran Khan cancelled a planned, open-ended sit-in in Islamabad on Thursday, temporarily assuaging fears of protracted civil conflict after he led thousands on a march toward Parliament demanding the government's resignation.

  • Police arrest 10 youths for anti-India protest in Kashmir

    Police in disputed Kashmir arrested at least 10 youths during overnight raids following an anti-India protest that erupted as an Indian court sentenced a prominent Kashmiri pro-independence leader to life in prison, officials said Thursday.

  • As Ukraine war grinds, world pushes for way to get grain out

    Russia pressed Thursday for the West to lift sanctions imposed because of its war in Ukraine, claiming without proof that the punitive measures are preventing millions of tons of grain and other agricultural products from leaving Ukrainian ports, exacerbating a global food crisis.

    Servicemen of Donetsk People's Republic Emergency Ministry work to defuse a Ukrainian mine in an area of the Mariupol Sea Port in Mariupol, on April 29, 2022. (AP)

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed hopes Friday for global cooperation on climate change, hunger and war, while dozens of climate activists demonstrated in the Swiss town of Davos as a meeting of global elites ended with many words but little concrete action to solve the world's most pressing crises.

  • CEO pay up 17 per cent as profits, stocks soar; workers fall behind

    Even when regular workers win their biggest raises in decades, they look minuscule compared with what CEOs are getting. The typical compensation package for chief executives who run S&P 500 companies soared 17.1 per cent last year, to a median US$14.5 million, according to data analyzed for The Associated Press by Equilar.

