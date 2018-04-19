DavidsTea swings to loss on charges but says e-commerce improving
DavidsTea is listing as "DTEA" at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on June 5, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP, Mark Lennihan)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, April 19, 2018 6:52PM EDT
MONTREAL - DavidsTea Inc. says it swung to a loss in its last quarter as onerous contract charges and impairments weighed on its balance sheet.
The specialty tea retailer says it had a loss of $16.1 million for the fourth quarter ending Feb. 3, compared with net income of $2 million for the same quarter last year.
The company says the charges included onerous contracts of $13.5 million due to underperforming stores opened in prior years, as well as impairment charges of $10.1 million.
Montreal-based DavidsTea says sales of tea accessories continued to be a challenge over the holiday season, as it worked to improve its selection.
The company says it recently launched a new e-commerce platform and saw double-digit internet sales growth over the fourth quarter a year earlier.
It has also invested in more merchandising and marketing staff which, along with the e-commerce investments, the company hopes will help sales in the second half of the fiscal year.
