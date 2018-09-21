DavidsTea shares soar 60 per cent before sudden plunge
DavidsTea is listing as "DTEA" at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York on June 5, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / AP, Mark Lennihan)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 3:44PM EDT
MONTREAL -- DavidsTea Inc. says it is unaware of any reasons why its shares soared nearly 60 per cent today.
Its shares reached an intra-day high of US$5.35, up US$2.00 or nearly 60 per cent from Thursday's closing price of US$3.35 on the Nasdaq.
The Montreal-based company says that it wants to confirm that "it is not aware of any corporate development or other reason for the recent market activity."
Trading volume sat at over 13,000,000 by late afternoon, while it had failed to crack 2,000,000 for the previous 30 trading days, typically sitting below the 100,000 mark.
Its stock has since tumbled to US$2.59, down US$0.75 or about 23 per cent.
DavidsTea recently reported a $10 million net loss in the first results since founder Herschel Segal took back control of the company's board.
