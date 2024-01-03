'Darkest before dawn': Another tough year for office REITs but opportunities may lurk
It's poised to be another challenging year for office real estate investment trusts, but some money managers say there could be decent entry points in the sector for long-term investors.
"We are in a 'darkest before dawn' scenario heading into 2024 for office REITs -- there is no denying they are cheap but there are numerous headwinds that office landlords face," said Michael McNabb, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments Inc., via email.
"I think a lot of investors forget that this was the hottest REIT asset class heading into 2020," he said, when office vacancy rates were extremely tight and investors flocked to the sector for its monthly payouts.
But post-pandemic, McNabb said he's noticed pedestrian traffic in Toronto's PATH system -- an underground walkway network in the downtown core -- is still very low on Mondays and Fridays in particular.
"The office isn't dead, but I do believe it has changed."
The COVID-induced work-from-home shift has ravaged the office market as many employers re-evaluated their office footprint. Firms have also looked at reducing their real estate holdings as a way to rein in expenses to help cope with the current weaker economy.
"It is likely that 10 to 15 per cent of demand has been permanently destroyed with (work-from-home) trends," said Maria Benavente, vice-president and real estate-focused portfolio manager at Dynamic Funds.
"We expect it to continue to be a market of haves and have-nots."
A September report from Colliers Canada showed the national office vacancy rate rose to 14.1 per cent in the third quarter last year, up from 13 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.
Office vacancy rates have been rising for three and a half years and will likely continue to climb in the short term with remote working still prevalent, according to the report.
Meanwhile, average asking rents for offices neared a record high of $21.08 per square foot, driven mainly by the removal of older office buildings and landlords negotiating concessions beyond lower rent, the report said.
John Duda, Colliers' president of real estate management services, Canada, said he expects a "slow uptick" in office space absorption by the end of 2024, but he's not "anticipating a radical turnaround."
Part of the issue is the disparity between what employers and workers want.
"What's been preventing a more dramatic shift in back-to-the-office, it's been the imbalance in the employment market," Duda said in an interview.
"The employees have had a lot of power and that means they're just not coming in and saying, 'I won't come in.' But that is starting to shift and we're noticing it particularly in the (downtown) cores; the busy level has picked up very significantly."
Units in Slate Office REIT, Allied Properties REIT, True North Commercial REIT and Dream Office REIT are all down between 62 and 85 per cent since March 1, 2020.
Sentiment remains fairly negative on the sector and timing the recovery is difficult, said Benavente, pointing out how Calgary's office market was still struggling to recover from the 2014 oil price collapse even before the pandemic.
"Office is a value investment -- value requires patience and tolerance for volatility," she said.
"We think there is some value; however, investors need to be selective and be laser-focused on balance sheet, liquidity and dividend coverage. We saw many office REITs being forced to cut their dividends, sometimes even twice."
Slate Office REIT, for example, suspended its monthly distribution in mid-November to conserve cash. True North Commercial REIT slashed its monthly payout early last year.
Office REITs will do well when the economy begins to recover and businesses return to hiring mode, Benavente said. Banks also need to be willing to lend more freely to office landlords for activity to pick up in the sector.
McNabb said he's still very cautious on the sector and wants to see vacancy rates improve. But he believes longer-term investors could start "picking away" at higher-quality companies, which could prove to be a good investment in time.
"Commercial real estate follows the simple economic rule of supply and demand and currently supply is outstripping demand by a very wide margin," McNabb said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
MORE Business News
YOUR FINANCES
Overspent in December? Here's how to battle the January blues, according to experts
You may be able to minimize the doldrums of January with some planning and other steps to turn things around, financial experts say.
Here's what will cost Canadians more in 2024, according to experts
Wondering what kind of impact the new year will have on your wallet? Here's what experts predict will cost you more in 2024.
opinion Tips for teaching your kids about money management
In today’s fast-paced financial world, the adage “knowledge is power” is especially true when it comes to teaching our kids about money.
Budgeting for a cross-country move takes preparation and flexibility
Interprovincial migration has been gaining ground in Canada since the pandemic began in 2020 as more people chase home affordability. Experts say it's important to plan moves carefully.
opinion The worst retirement planning mistakes you should avoid, according to an expert
In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew highlights some of the worst -- and most common -- retirement planning mistakes to avoid, so that your retirement is as financially secure and comfortable as possible (Getty Images)
Beware costs and logistics of at-home chargers before buying an electric car
It's a simple yet important routine for so many Canadians - plugging in their cellphones and smartwatches before bed to ensure they're fully charged in the morning. Increasingly, there's another item to add to the list: the car.
Statistics Canada says household debt-to-income ratio lower in Q3, service costs up
Statistics Canada says the amount Canadians owe relative to their income edged lower in the third quarter, but the cost of servicing that debt relative to income climbed higher.
Retailers facing pricing pressure may have to pass increases to shoppers: Dollarama
If domestic manufacturers and suppliers keep pushing their prices up on food and several household goods, Dollarama Inc.'s chief executive says retailers will have no choice but to pass the increases on to customers.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iranian state media said Wednesday at least 103 people have been killed by explosions minutes apart targeting a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. Another 141 were wounded.
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
Japan says Coast Guard plane apparently not cleared for take-off before runway collision
Investigators were focusing on communication between air traffic control and two aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Wednesday, a day after a large passenger plane and a Japanese coast guard aircraft collided on the runway and burst into flames, killing five people.
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
Extreme cold grips Nordic countries as floods hit western Europe
Europe experienced stark weather contrasts on Wednesday, with extreme cold and snowstorms disrupting transportation and closing schools in Scandinavia while strong winds and heavy rain in western Europe caused flooding and at least one death.
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead
Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched urgently through rubble Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan.
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
DEVELOPING Fighting rages in southern Gaza and fears grow the war may spread in the region
Heavy fighting raged in central and southern Gaza on Wednesday as fears mounted of a regional escalation following a strike in Beirut that killed one of the top Hamas leaders.
Canada
-
More than 70% of Canada is 'abnormally dry.' Here's why
Canada is abnormally dry, according to the latest government assessment. Here's what this could mean in 2024.
-
Mortgages, inflation and immigration among top concerns for Canadians in 2024: polling
As the new year kicks off, the top concerns of Canadians for 2024 are the cost of living and immigration, according to recent polling by Nanos Research.
-
Amber Alert lifted after Montreal police say missing baby found
Montreal police say the missing child that triggered an Amber Alert has been found 'safe and sound.'
-
2 N.B. men to learn if they will be tried again after 1984 murder convictions quashed
An advocate for the wrongfully accused says it's possible justice will never be done in a 1983 murder, after the convictions of two New Brunswick men were recently overturned and they wait to learn whether they will be tried again.
-
Group of sea lions set up extended residency in Vancouver's Coal Harbour
Between the sea planes, and the boats and the tourists, there is usually a lot going on in Coal Harbour – but a group of visitors from California have become the centre of attention lately.
-
Man fatally shot by Winnipeg police was international student, lawyer says
The lawyer assisting the family of a man fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve has confirmed the man's identity.
World
-
Rescuers race against time in search for survivors in Japan after powerful quakes leave 73 dead
Japanese rescue workers and canine units searched urgently through rubble Wednesday ahead of predicted bitter cold and heavy rain in what the prime minister called a race against time after powerful earthquakes killed at least 73 people in western Japan.
-
Israel on alert for possible Hezbollah response after senior Hamas leader is killed in Beirut strike
Israel was on high alert for an escalation with Hezbollah on Wednesday after one of the top leaders of the Palestinian Hamas was killed in a strike in Beirut that was widely blamed on Israel and heightened the risk of a broader Middle East conflict.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Iran says at least 103 people killed, 141 wounded in blasts at ceremony honouring slain general
Iranian state media said Wednesday at least 103 people have been killed by explosions minutes apart targeting a commemoration for a prominent general slain in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. Another 141 were wounded.
-
Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is indicted for allegedly insulting election officials
A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a contempt case for allegedly insulting election officials, his defence lawyer said. The indictment is another blow for Khan, who is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.
-
Curacao and St. Maarten to welcome new currency more than a decade after becoming autonomous
A new joint currency will be launched this year for the Dutch Caribbean islands of Curacao and St. Maarten more than a decade after they became autonomous countries within the Kingdom of the Netherlands, according to a recent bank report.
-
NATO to help buy 1,000 Patriot missiles to defend allies as Russia ramps up air assault on Ukraine
NATO announced Wednesday that it would help buy up to 1,000 Patriot missiles so that allies can better protect their territory as Russia ramps up its air assault on Ukraine.
Politics
-
Canada to accept 1,000 applications from Canadians' relatives seeking way out of Gaza
The National Council of Canadian Muslims is calling on the federal government to remove a cap on the number of Palestinians who can seek refuge with their Canadian extended family members from the violence in the Gaza Strip.
-
Airbnb, Vrbo weigh in on the feds' proposed short-term rental changes aimed at improving access to housing
With the federal government now accepting public and stakeholder feedback on their pledged incoming national crackdown on short-term rentals, major players in the market are hoping Ottawa considers the potential tourism and affordability impacts of the proposed tax changes.
-
Singh urges solidarity, respect amid heightened fear in Jewish and Muslim communities
Canadians can and must do better as hate crimes increase during the Israel-Hamas war, federal New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh says, calling back to his own experiences of being targeted for his identity.
Health
-
Zebra blinds and roller shades recalled due to strangulation hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall of 286 units of zebra blinds and roller shades because they pose a risk of strangulation. The blinds and shades were sold by Juste des stores/True Blinds from June to December 2023.
-
Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for?
Extraordinary demand, and high prices, for powerful weight-loss drugs will keep them out of reach in the coming year for many patients who are likely to benefit.
-
Powdered baby formula recalled over deadly bacteria
Enfamil is recalling its Nutramigen A+ LGG Hypoallergenic Infant Formula over possible bacterial contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii.
Sci-Tech
-
Ancient skeletons buried in shoes and jewels discovered during building work
A two-year dig to install a solar power plant near Rome has unearthed an ancient Roman necropolis containing 67 skeletons buried in 57 ornate tombs.
-
Researchers find new way to identify water and potential life on exoplanets
An international team of researchers, including those from MIT and the University of Birmingham, have discovered a new way to determine whether exoplanets are habitable or potentially inhabited.
-
Eclipse excitement: N.B. communities in 'path of totality' plan for perfect view in 2024
New Brunswick communities along the path of this spring’s total solar eclipse are already getting ready for the big day on Monday, April 8, 2024.
Entertainment
-
Multiple Mickey Mouse horror movies announced as Steamboat Willie enters public domain
A teaser trailer for 'Mickey’s Mouse Trap,' a live-action film directed by Jamie Bailey and released Monday, depicts a group of friends who are terrorized by someone in a mask of the smiling rodent at a carnival.
-
George R.R. Martin is working on three animated 'Game of Thrones' spinoffs
George R.R. Martin knows there's a lot to choose from in terms of content, but that's not stopping him from adding more abundance.
-
Ex-celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi found competent to stand trial for alleged US$15 million client thefts
Disgraced Los Angeles celebrity lawyer Tom Girardi has been found competent to stand trial on charges that he stole more than US$15 million from his clients.