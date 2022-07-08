Cyberattack ruled out as widespread Rogers outage persists across Canada

A massive Rogers network outage causing problems across Canada wasn't caused by a cyberattack, CTV News has confirmed.

The outage is affecting several mobile and internet services, impacting banks, debit purchases, passport offices and Canada's ArriveCAN app.

In an email statement sent to CTVNews.ca, Rogers confirmed the outage is currently affecting its wirelines and wireless networks.

"We are currently experiencing an outage across our wireline and wireless networks and our technical teams are working hard to restore services as quickly as possible," a spokesperson said Friday.

While the reason behind the outage is still unknown, a spokesperson for Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino confirmed to CTV News that the outage was not due to a cyberattack.

The telecommunications company apologized for the network interruptions and assured further updates will be provided.

"On behalf of all of us at Rogers, we sincerely apologize to our customers, and we will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share, including when we expect service to be back up.”

In a statement to CTV News, Bell said its "network is operating properly, but Bell customers may be experiencing issues when trying to call or text Rogers subscribers. Calls and texts between Bell customers or to other providers are not impacted." Bell is the parent company of CTV.



Telus issued a similar statement, tweeting "The network outage affecting Rogers customers is not impacting TELUS Internet, home phone or wireless infrastructure."

The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) said some travellers have had issues submitting their travel documents through the ArriveCAN app. Travellers are being advised to provide paper copies of their proof of vaccination and travel details via the traveller contact information form.

"For the duration of the outage, impacted travellers are required to submit their information using the Traveller Contact Information Form, to be completed prior to arrival at the border if unable to submit via ArriveCAN," CBSA said in a tweet.

Other government services have also been affected as both Service Canada and Canada Revenue Agency reported outages to their telephone lines.

Service Canada said in a tweet some call centres are experiencing network issues including passport offices, which have been overwhelmed for weeks because of passport issuing and renewal backlogs across the country.

"Our officials at the Government Operations Centre have engaged with Rogers and are monitoring any impact this outage may have on emergency services across Canada," said Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair in a tweet.

The online service tracker istheservicedown.ca reported issues from the telecommunications company since 4:40 a.m. ET. with initial reports of network interruptions coming from Ontario.

The province's transit payment system Metrolinx reported issues with fare payments using debit and credit cards as bank service Interac said in a statement their online services had also been affected.

“There is currently a nationwide communications outage with a network provider which is impacting the availability of INTERAC services,” Interac tweeted on Friday.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne also said that the federal government is monitoring the situation, and his team has been in contact with Rogers directly.

"We expressed how important it is that this matter be resolved as soon as possible," Champagne said. "Telecommunications are vitally important for Canadians in their day-to-day life… We expect those services to meet the high standards that Canadians deserve."

The federal opposition parties also weighed in on the widespread problems, with NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh saying the outage "highlights the dangers of our monopolized industry," and is the consequence of a government "that is fixated on protecting the profits of telecoms giants."

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner is calling for an emergency parliamentary committee meeting on the outage "to understand how this happened and to make sure it doesn’t happen again."

"Given the critical infrastructure that’s affected, and that the CRTC itself is affected, the cause of the Rogers outage should be immediately explained," she tweeted.

With files from CTV News' Rachel Aiello and Adam Ward