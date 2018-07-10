Cuba unfreezing growth of private tourism businesses
A woman hangs a sign on her front door that reads in Spanish "There's sandwiches" in Havana, Cuba in this May 24, 2016 file photo. (File/AP photo)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, July 10, 2018 1:12PM EDT
HAVANA -- The Cuban government will allow new restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts and transportation businesses by the end of the year, reopening the most vibrant sectors of the private economy after freezing growth for more than a year.
The government is unveiling a set of new regulations Tuesday meant to control the growth of tourism-related private businesses and collect more tax revenue from them. Private restaurants and bed-and-breakfasts boomed after U.S.-Cuba normalization in 2014 prompted rapid growth in tourism to Cuba.
Taxe evasion and purchase of stolen state materials also boomed in the mostly cash-based private hospitality sector. Among other measures, the new regulations announced Tuesday require private businesses to move all their revenue through state-run bank accounts. Cuba froze new licenses for restaurants, bed-and-breakfasts and other key business in August 2017.

