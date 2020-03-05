TORONTO -- A soon-to-launch mobile video platform has signed its first Canadian partnership deal.

In an announcement Thursday, Bell said it is the first Canadian company to commit to producing content for Quibi.

Short for “quick bites,” Quibi will feature videos of 10 minutes or less that can be viewed in either portrait or landscape modes on smartphones.

CTV News and TSN, which are owned by Bell Media, will produce regular programming for Quibi when it launches in North America on April 6.

The programming will include morning newscasts from CTV News seven days a week, as well as evening newscasts on weekdays, and daily sports updates from TSN. The exclusive streaming broadcasts will all be part of Quibi’s Daily Essentials brand, which will also include curated daily entertainment and inspirational content.

“As Canada’s provider of the country’s most-watched content and the leader in mobile innovation, Bell is uniquely positioned to partner with Quibi on this exciting new evolution in entertainment,” BCE and Bell Canada president and CEO Mirko Bibic said in a statement.

“Our goal is to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world, and we look forward to powering the launch of Quibi in Canada with the full strength of Bell’s unmatched wireless and content creation resources.”

Quibi, which touts itself as a home for “easy, on-the-go mobile viewing,” has received pre-launch hype in part because of its pedigree. It’s a joint venture between former eBay president Meg Whitman and former Walt Disney Studios chair and DreamWorks Animation co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg.

“We are excited to partner with Bell and Canada’s top news and sports brands from Bell Media to deliver daily curated programs that will provide Canadians all of the biggest moments and stories of the day in quick bites,” Katzenberg said in a statement.

A number of big Hollywood stars have signed deals to produce content for Quibi, including Jennifer Lopez, Reese Witherspoon, Zac Efron, Joe Jonas and Chrissy Teigen.

In addition to producing content for Quibi, Bell will advertise the platform via its media channels and to Bell Mobility customers as its “exclusive Canadian marketing partner in the telecommunications category,” the statement said.

Quibi will start service in Canada on April 6 with a monthly subscription fee of $6.99, or $9.99 for an ad-free experience.