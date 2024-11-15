Business

    • CRTC launches public consultation to review what is Canadian content

    A person navigates to the social media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick A person navigates to the social media pages of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission on a cellphone in Ottawa on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
    The CRTC is looking at how to redefine Canadian content, launching a new consultation with plans to hold a public hearing in the spring.

    That includes asking questions about whether artificial intelligence-created video can be considered Cancon.

    The consultation is part of the CRTC's implementation of the Online Streaming Act, which updated broadcasting laws to capture online platforms.

    Part of that effort involves looking to ensure Canadian content is visible and easily discoverable on streaming services.

    Scott Shortliffe, the commission's executive director of broadcasting, says the CRTC hopes to get robust public participation on the new definition of Canadian content. 

    Global streaming services such as Netflix and Disney Plus are fighting an earlier directive the CRTC made under the Online Streaming Act requiring them to contribute money to Canada's broadcast sector.  

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 15, 2024.

