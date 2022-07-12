CRTC demands answers from Rogers for network outage
Canada's telecoms regulator said on Tuesday it has ordered Rogers Communications to respond to questions about last week's network outage that impacted millions of Canadians.
Rogers needs to provide a detailed account as to "why" and "how" the outage happened, and what measures the company is putting in place to prevent future outages, the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said in a statement.
The company has until July 22 to provide its responses, after which the CRTC will decide what additional measures need to be taken.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese)
As a first step to better understand what happened last Friday, we issued a request for information to Rogers regarding the outage and measures to be put in place to ensure network resiliency.— CRTCeng (@CRTCeng) July 12, 2022
We will keep you informed. https://t.co/fLCYNYoE0w
