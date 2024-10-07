CRTC calls on Big 3 telecoms to lower international roaming fees

Canada's telecommunications regulator says the country's largest cellphone carriers must take steps to make their international roaming rates more affordable.

BCE Inc., Rogers Communications Inc. and Telus Corp. have until Nov. 4 to inform the CRTC of "concrete steps" they are taking to respond to concerns about rising cellphone fees that Canadians face when travelling abroad.

The CRTC says that if it finds the companies are not making "sufficient progress" on the matter, it will launch a formal public proceeding.

Last year, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne asked the regulator to look into wireless roaming fees, saying he was concerned about companies hiking their rates while phone bills in other jurisdictions are generally declining.

That came after Telus and Bell both raised their U.S. and international roaming rates in March 2023, with Telus customers paying $14 daily to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and those visiting other destinations charged $16, marking a $1 increase.

Bell users face a daily $13 charge to roam in the U.S., up from $12, and $16 in other countries, up from $15. Rogers charges $12 and $15 for daily U.S. and international roaming, respectively.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2024.

CTV News is a division of Bell Media, which is part of BCE Inc.