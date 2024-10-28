Business

    • CrowdStrike, Delta sue each other over flight disruptions

    Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Delta Airlines flight at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport in Atlanta on Feb. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
    Share
    WASHINGTON -

    Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike said on Monday it sued Delta Air Lines in U.S. District Court in Georgia after a faulty software update prompted a global outage in July.

    The July 19 incident led to worldwide flight cancellations and hit industries including banks, healthcare, media companies and hotel chains.

    CrowdStrike said it sued to make clear that CrowdStrike did not cause the harm that Delta claims, and that Delta repeatedly refused assistance from both CrowdStrike and Microsoft. Delta did not immediately comment on CrowdStrike's suit.

    CrowdStrike is seeking a declaratory judgment plus legal fees.

    Delta's lawsuit filed on Friday in Fulton County Superior Court called the faulty software update from CrowdStrike "catastrophic" and said the company "forced untested and faulty updates to its customers, causing more than 8.5 million Microsoft Windows-based computers around the world to crash."

    Delta said the faulty update caused 7,000 flight cancellations, disrupted travel plans of 1.3 million customers and cost the carrier more than US$500 million.

    CrowdStrike's lawsuit, also filed on Friday, said Delta's own response and technology caused delays in the carrier's ability to resume normal operations.

    CrowdStrike's lawsuit reiterated its contention that it has minimal liability, something Delta rejected.

    Delta said CrowdStrike is liable for over US$500 million in out-of-pocket losses as well as for unspecified lost profits, expenditures - including legal fees - reputational harm and future revenue loss.

    The incident prompted the U.S. Transportation Department to open an investigation.

    "If CrowdStrike had tested the faulty update on even one computer before deployment, the computer would have crashed," Delta's lawsuit says.

    Delta said it has invested billions of dollars in information technology licensing and infrastructure.

    Last month, a senior CrowdStrike executive apologized before Congress for the faulty software update.

    (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Rod Nickel)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Local Spotlight

    Vancouver

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Barrie

    Windsor

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Lethbridge

    Sault Ste. Marie

    N.L.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News