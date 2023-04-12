Credit Suisse rescue rebuked by half of Swiss parliament
Switzerland's lower house of parliament issued a searing -- though symbolic -- rebuke Wednesday of an emergency plan spearheaded by the executive branch to prop up embattled Credit Suisse and shepherd it into a takeover by Swiss banking rival UBS.
The National Council, through an unusual left-right alliance, voted 102 to 71 to reject government guarantees authorized last month of 100 billion Swiss francs (about US$110 billion) to help keep Credit Suisse afloat and 9 billion francs to help UBS mop up any losses it may incur in the takeover.
The vote took place as part of a three-day special parliamentary session that opened Tuesday to scrutinize long-running troubles at Credit Suisse, a 167-year-old bank that was a pillar of Swiss finance, and the plan to save it from a collapse that could have had major implications for the global financial system.
The vote, above all, amounted to a rebuke of the executive branch at a time when Switzerland is gearing up for crucial legislative elections this fall.
The decision, which came after midnight, was largely symbolic because a parliamentary commission has already signed on to the rescue plan, which mostly involved guarantees through the Swiss central bank -- not parliament.
Swiss authorities stepped in to orchestrate the 3 billion Swiss franc ($3.25 billion) fusion of Switzerland's top two banks as shares of Credit Suisse sank last month and customers pulled their money out after the failure of two U.S. banks sparked concerns about the stability of the Swiss lender and the global financial system.
Earlier, Switzerland's upper house of parliament voted to accept the takeover plan announced March 19 by Switzerland's seven-member executive branch -- known as the Federal Council, which is headed by the Swiss president -- as well as the Swiss National Bank and the Swiss financial markets regulator, FINMA.
Further debate Wednesday was expected to centre on ironing out differences between the two chambers of parliament.
MORE Business News
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Bank of Canada holds policy rate at 4.5 per cent
YOUR FINANCES
opinion | This is how much debt is normal for your age
Have you ever stopped to wonder how much debt is typical for your age?
opinion | What happens if you mistakenly get a larger tax refund?
Was your 2022 tax refund larger than you expected it to be? For many, this likely comes as a pleasant surprise. However, overpayments are likely the result of a mistake on your part or the Canada Revenue Agency. If you don’t amend your returns and the overpayment isn’t returned, you could end up in hot water.
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
Thinking of an alternative lender? What it could mean for your mortgage
As economic conditions make it harder to qualify for a mortgage, Canadians are increasingly looking to alternative lenders, particularly amid interest rates. CTVNews.ca looks at why Canadians are seeking private lenders and the potential benefits and risks attached to them.
opinion | Tips on how to get the most out of your TFSA
The federal government's latest TFSA contribution limit increase took effect this year. On CTVNews.ca, personal finance contributor Christopher Liew outlines eight tips on how Canadians can get the most out of this popular savings account.
opinion | These are the new tax brackets for 2023
There are going to be some changes to Canada's tax brackets as we move into 2023. These changes could impact how you’re taxed when you file your 2023 income tax returns next year.
Canadian food bloggers share tips, tricks to make filling budget-friendly meals
Food bloggers and cookbook authors say meal-planning and simple recipes can help home cooks put together filling and tasty dishes on a budget -- an increasingly stressful challenge amid rising food prices.
Canadians fell for more home improvement scams in 2022, new report finds
The Better Business Bureau says Canadians fell for home improvement scams the most in 2022, in a report highlighting the riskiest scams and how much money they cost Canadians.