CREA cuts housing market forecast for 2024 despite June sales rising

Nova Scotia RCMP say a boat containing the bodies of two people believed to be from British Columbia washed ashore the Sable Island National Park Reserve earlier this week.
The Canadian Real Estate Association says it is scaling back its housing market forecast for the remainder of the year amid increased levels of supply and a quiet spring spurred by fewer interest rate cuts expected in 2024.
The association said Friday it anticipates a gradual rebound in the national housing market, with 472,395 properties forecast to trade hands this year to mark a 6.1 per cent increase from 2023 — down from its forecast in April of a 10.5 per cent gain.
The revised forecast came as CREA reported the latest national home sales and pricing data for June.
On a year-over-year basis, the number of homes that changed hands in the month fell 9.4 per cent, reflecting stronger activity in spring 2023. But CREA said sales ticked up 3.7 per cent on a month-over-month basis.
“It wasn’t a ‘blow the doors off’ month by any means, but Canada’s housing numbers did perk up a bit on a month-over-month basis in June following the first Bank of Canada rate cut,” said CREA senior economist Shaun Cathcart in a press release.
It said the average price of a home sold last month amounted to $696,179, down 1.6 per cent from June 2023. Nationally, prices ticked up 0.1 per cent compared with May, the first month-over-month gain in 11 months.
"This could be a harbinger of improved activity ahead," said TD economist Rishi Sondhi in a note.
"Indeed, we think that markets will be stronger in the back half of the year, as the economy holds up and more meaningful interest rate relief is delivered. However, stretched affordability conditions will likely limit the degree of improvement."
CREA said it is now forecasting just a 2.5 per cent annual increase in the average price of a home for 2024 to $694,393. That's down from its previous forecast of a 4.9 per cent increase.
The Bank of Canada began its rate-lowering process with a June 5 cut that brought its key interest rate down to 4.75 per cent from five per cent.
"All told, the resale housing market was subdued across much of the country in June, with little major response to the initial rate cut of this cycle," said BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic in a note.
"For the Bank of Canada, this will be considered good news as the market is not standing in the way of further easing at this point."
Additional potential rate cuts by the central bank later this year should bring more would-be buyers off the sidelines, said John Lusink, president of Right at Home Realty, in an interview.
"I think if they're significant enough, we could see a bit of a surge in activity by mid-to-late Q4," said Lusink, adding he would be "surprised if we didn't see rate cuts throughout the remainder of the year."
"I wouldn't say to any buyer, 'Wait,' but I would say take your time, and there's lots of inventory out there at the moment."
There were about 180,000 properties listed for sale across Canada at the end of June, up 26 per cent from a year earlier but still below historical averages of around 200,000 for this time of the year.
New listings grew 1.5 per cent month-over-month in June, led by the Greater Toronto Area and B.C. Lower Mainland.
"You've got sellers sitting on one side, buyers on the other and the two aren't meeting in the middle," said Lusink.
"It's sort of a holding pattern."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2024.
Pierre Poilievre says NATO allies treated Prime Minister Justin Trudeau like a human pinata at the leaders' summit this week — but he still won't commit to the alliance's spending goal.
Three men across Ontario are speaking out after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars to a cryptocurrency investment scam, including one man in Brampton who lost $226,000.
Joe Biden remains defiant that he'll remain in the U.S. presidential race despite a disastrous debate performance that triggered a wave of calls for him to end his candidacy.
With calls for Joe Biden to step down growing louder, many believe the U.S. president's press conference on Thursday was a 'make-or-break' moment.
A truck driver found a 1-year-old alive in a ditch off an interstate highway in Louisiana this week, a day after the boy’s 4-year-old brother was found dead near the same freeway in what investigators think was a case of abandonment around the time tropical storm conditions hit the area, authorities said.
A youth who disappeared during a flash flood in Wolfville, N.S., Thursday night has died.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
B.C.'s fire ban comes into effect on Friday as the province looks to smother the chances of human-caused wildfires.
Federal officials say rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl that has caused flash floods in the Maritimes is also lowering the risk of wildfires in eastern Canada.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the super hospital.
Actor Ashley Judd is adding her voice to calls for U.S. President Joe Biden to step aside from the presidential race following his performance in last month's debate, arguing that she worries he could lose to Republican Donald Trump in November.
The German government said Friday that it 'won't be intimidated' by Russian attempts to undermine the country's support of Ukraine, but refused to comment on a report that Moscow planned to assassinate the chief executive of a leading defense company.
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for plotting to kidnap, rape and murder Holly Willoughby, one of Britain's most high-profile television personalities.
A Russian passenger jet crashed Friday while flying without passengers, killing its crew of three, officials said.
Three weeks after the federal Liberals promised to do a "formal, independent review" of the appointment of Canada's new human-rights commissioner, the government hasn't provided any details about what that review will entail.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says supervised consumption sites are just 'drug dens' and that he will close them if his party forms the next government. Poilievre visited a park near such a site in Montreal this morning and said he would close all locations near schools, playgrounds and 'anywhere else that they endanger the public.'
The average menstruating person will use an estimated 11,000 tampons, sanitary pads, panty liners and other menstrual products, experts say. What if some of those products contain heavy metals or potentially toxic chemicals?
A report from B.C.'s provincial health officer recommends the province expand its "safer supply" program to prevent overdoses, including allowing access to alternatives to unregulated drugs without a prescription.
There are now 2.5 million people in Ontario who don't have a family doctor, the Ontario College of Family Physicians said on Thursday. That's an increase of more than 160,000 people since the last count was released six months ago, said Dr. Jobin Varughese, the incoming president of the college.
The Webb Space Telescope has captured a pair of intertwined galaxies glowing in the infrared.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Canadians can now get their hands on Apple's flashiest piece of technology, but some warn they shouldn't expect the device to become ubiquitous just yet.
Global celebrities, business tycoons and politicians began arriving in India’s financial capital on Friday to attend the wedding of the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, highlighting the billionaire's staggering wealth and rising clout.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have added a tiny bit of fuel to the fire surrounding their marriage. Amid speculation that the pair are struggling in their relationship after marrying about two years ago, the couple has listed their 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom California home for sale.
The call and text message records of tens of millions of AT&T cellphone customers and many non-AT&T customers in mid-to-late 2022 were exposed in a massive data breach, the telecom company revealed Friday.
LCBO workers have now been on strike in Ontario for a full week and at least one group says it might be time for the government to consider allowing other retailers to sell alcohol.
Buckingham Palace’s famous balcony room, where the monarch and other members of the Royal Family gather on special occasions before waving at cheering crowds in the streets below, is opening to the public for the first time.
TikTok star Bella "Bella Brave" Thomson, who has shared her medical journey with millions, is once again receiving the public's support after developing a serious infection in her lungs.
A group of 27 colleagues working at a post-secondary institution in Ontario have won a $500,000 Lotto Max draw.
Pristine, crisp and all-white — tennis whites have been a tradition dating back centuries. The distinctive look has not only made the racquet sport stand out, it has also become a sartorial mainstay off the courts, too.
The final appeal hearing to decide medals from the 2022 Beijing Olympics doping case of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be heard days before the Paris Olympics open.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl is engaged to be married. The 28-year-old centre proposed to his girlfriend, actor Celeste Desjardins, who said yes. Both posted about the engagement Thursday to their Instagram accounts.
A 31-year-old man from Milford Bay is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop last week.
As many as four out of 10 Canadians say it is 'important' to know if a vehicle they're interested in purchasing is more likely to be targeted by thieves, according to a new Nanos Research survey.
A driverless ride-hailing car in China hit a pedestrian, and people on social media are taking the carmaker's side, because the person was reportedly crossing against the light.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Seven-year-old goalie Hudson Hardill is an unlikely Calgary Flames fan, being that he lives in Peterborough, Ont., and his dad Chris is a Toronto Maple Leafs fan.
A WestJet employee's chance encounter on a recent flight spiced up her life in a big way.
A Kelowna, B.C., man says he's always liked gnomes because they have a 'bit of mystery' to them. And he recently got a taste of that whimsy when his garden gnomes disappeared, and came back to him in a peculiar fashion.
After more than 50 years, Toronto's iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' will soon have a new owner.
One man is bringing a blast from the past to a Winnipeg community.
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
A rising track and field star overcame a big hurdle in his dream to represent Canada at the Olympics.
Would-be homebuyers who backed out of a deal to purchase a B.C. property in a hot real estate market have been ordered to pay the seller the difference between what they offered and what he was able to sell the home for when the market cooled.
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
Vancouver city council has voted in favour of updating – and in some cases removing – so-called "view cones," which limit developments blocking mountains views.
Starting today, speed limits are now higher along a number of stretches of provincial highways, including Highway 401 and Highway 403.
Calgary firefighters handled a huge challenge when a blaze broke out at a metal recycling yard Thursday night.
After a five-day stretch of heat warnings, temperatures in Calgary will return close to normal for the final weekend of Stampede.
Alberta police say two men are facing charges in connection with the alleged theft of a large amount of cut cable and copper wire that was found in a trailer in Innisfail this week.
Ottawa Public Health says two local beaches remain unsafe for swimming, as water exceeds provincial bacterial standards.
The Ottawa Police Service is asking the public for help in identifying a female suspect involved with multiple commercial thefts in February across the city.
Costco will raise its annual membership prices in the U.S. and Canada starting Sep. 1.
The situation at the McGill University Health Centre in Montreal is slowly resolving after a major aqueduct failure caused a reduction in water pressure at the super hospital.
Pepper spray and tear gas were used as pro-Palestinian protesters and Montreal police clashed during a march one day after the McGill University encampment was taken down.
The MainLine Theatre is forced to cancel its shows for the foreseeable future after rain flooded the theatre on July 10.
The cooling trend continues in Edmonton and right across central and northern Alberta.
A group of climate activists is worried about renters who have no escape from the summer heat.
A northern Alberta community declared a local state of emergency Thursday after wildfires close to it forced the evacuation of almost 1,000 residents.
Less than two weeks before the anniversary of last year’s deadly flash flooding in parts of Nova Scotia, residents in some of those same counties have once again experienced heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
The Manitoba government has announced an initial price tag for the development of a safe consumption site in Winnipeg.
Vintage planes will be taking to the sky over a Manitoba community to celebrate a significant milestone for its airport.
The extreme heat is set to continue for just a little bit longer in Manitoba; however, temperatures are expected to cool down soon.
A rare ammonite fossil – about 75 million years old - has been discovered in eastern Saskatchewan.
Thousands of country music fans who are making their way to Craven for Country Thunder may have encountered some delays due to an RCMP initiative.
University of Regina (U of R) swimmer, Ovesh Purahoo, will compete at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games later this month for his home country of Mauritius.
CTV News Kitchener has some very exciting news to share! Tony Grace has been named the new anchor of CTV News at 6.
The SIU is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 36-year-old man inside a Rockwood, Ont. police cell.
Environment Canada is warning Saskatoon residents of the possibility of severe thunderstorms developing Thursday afternoon.
Legal experts say the federal government has taken an extraordinary step in trying to take $28 million from Saskatchewan's bank account for not paying carbon levy money, a case that is to be argued in court Friday.
Three days after a 4-year-old boy's body was pulled from a southwest Louisiana lake, and two days after the child's 1-year-old brother was rescued while crawling beside an interstate highway, Louisiana authorities announced a murder charge against the children's mother.
One person has been hospitalized after falling from a swing ride at Canada's Wonderland.
Former child actor Benji Gregory, who played the young boy on the 1980s television sitcom 'ALF,' has died in suburban Phoenix. He was 46.
A London woman is charged after pointing a firearm at somebody on Thursday, according to police. Around 12:45 a.m., police said a man was walking towards his car in the 400 block of King Street near Colborne Street, when he was approached by a woman.
Earlier this week, rainfall warnings were issued across southern Ontario, including London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth, Lambton County and Elgin County.
Around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday, police said a woman approached her parked vehicle in the area of Kent Street and Talbot Street and saw a man she didn't know leaning up against it.
Barrie police say officers are investigating after a man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound.
A fire that destroyed Durham Regional Transit's inventory is slowing being rebuilt.
A 44-year-old man from East Gwillimbury is facing charges in connection with a historical sexual assault investigation involving a child.
Windsor police officers have rounded up six people wanted on outstanding warrants for intimate partner violence (IPV) offences.
The Windsor not-for-profit is one of only two emergency shelters in the region for women and children fleeing violent situations.
With U.S. President Joe Biden spending the day across the river in Michigan, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens has offered his opinion on the scrutiny surrounding Biden’s re-election campaign.
Ferry passengers hoping to travel between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island are being warned some sailings have been cancelled heading into the weekend.
A black bear accidentally got locked in a car in Coquitlam Thursday, destroying the interior before being freed by police.
Mounties in Kamloops have released photos of two suspects and a vehicle believed to have been involved in a shooting last week linked to an "ongoing conflict" between drug traffickers.
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
A lawyer for one of two men charged with conspiracy to commit murder at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., says the trial is "un-Canadian" and alleges RCMP officers lied under oath.
As southern Alberta and the East Kootenay of British Columbia continue to see temperatures in the low-to-mid-30s, the risk of wildfires is continuing to grow.
An elevator that has been broken since June 14 is leaving some long-term care residents stranded at St. Michael’s Health Centre.
Ontario's mining law and its system for registering mining claims have allowed thousands of claims to be staked on a northwestern First Nation without consultation or consent, the community alleges in a constitutional challenge announced Friday.
Three housing projects in the Sault Ste. Marie area received funding from the federal government Thursday.
The mystery buyer of the Sault Ste. Marie YMCA has been revealed. The Dr. Lou and Mae Lukenda Foundation was behind the $2 million purchase, confirmed by Tim Lukenda.
An Ontario-based consulting form has developed a set of standards for public and private emergency homeless shelters in Newfoundland and Labrador.
About a dozen fishers interrupted a news conference with the country's environment ministers in St. John's on Wednesday to demand the federal government reinstate a 32-year moratorium on commercial cod fishing in the province.
After delays due to repairs, a new Marine Atlantic ferry sailing between Newfoundland and Nova Scotia is expected to make its inaugural passenger trip this evening.
