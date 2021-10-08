CRA says it's 'exploring' new data leak as Pandora Papers reveal complex world of offshore tax havens
The recent release of terabytes of data on offshore financial records dubbed the “Pandora Papers” has once again thrust the ultra-wealthy into the spotlight for their use of offshore tax havens and how they spend their millions.
Unlike 2016’s Panama Papers, in which Canadian companies and figures featured more prominently, the latest iteration of offshore data, which was released by the Washington-based International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ), does not have as many Canadian entities listed so far.
Still, the Toronto Star, one of the Canadian media outlets that have a partnership with the ICIJ, reported that at least 500 Canadian citizens or residents have been identified in the Pandora Papers as of this week.
It is not illegal to have an offshore account or business in Canada, as long as everything is properly documented and reported to tax authorities.
In an emailed statement to CTVNews.ca Thursday, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) reiterated that “merely holding offshore assets does not automatically imply tax non-compliance from a Canadian tax perspective.”
“For example, in the Panama Papers, over 60 per cent of Canadian taxpayers identified were found to have complied with their tax reporting obligations,” the CRA said.
With the release of the new Pandora Papers, the CRA said that it is “committed to protecting the integrity of the Canadian tax system by combatting international tax evasion,” adding that Canada is part of more than 96 tax treaties and 24 international tax information exchange agreements, including the Joint Chiefs of Global Tax Enforcement (known as the J5).
“These partnerships will be valuable resources for the CRA as we explore the newest ICIJ leak,” the statement said.
While not illegal, the anonymity afforded in offshore firms and business dealings, alongside some countries’ lax taxation on incomes, has been well known for and used in crimes like money laundering and tax evasion.
Executive Director of Transparency International Canada, James Cohen, says the Pandora Papers “reveal how the global system of illicit financial flows works.”
“We’re seeing [people] who are using the global network for tax avoidance and tax evasion. We’re seeing stories of fraudsters setting up shell companies through the system – stories of alleged sanction busters and even people who have ran markets on the dark web,” Cohen said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca Thursday. “So far we haven’t seen the Canadian implications of this as a hub in the global network yet, but that was already revealed in the Panama Papers…the idea of offshoring where most people think of a tropical island or the Swiss Alps is a bit dated, we need to think of this as a global network.”
WHAT ARE OFFSHORE FIRMS USED FOR?
“Offshoring essentially means moving your money offshore to another jurisdiction,” explained director of the Domestic Policy Programme at the Macdonald-Laurier Institute Aaron Wudrick in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca Friday. “And the main purpose of doing that is because there are tax benefits to it.”
While variations of the term “offshore accounts” are sometimes conflated with illegal practices, especially in movies or pop culture, Wudrick stressed that there are legitimate reasons to have money or assets in other jurisdictions.
“For example, if you're a person who's in a very unstable country, it's not safe for you to keep your money there so you want people in some places that have the ability to move money,” he said. “Another example is where if you are a company that legitimately does business in a number of countries, it makes sense for you to have your sort of capital spread out into different places.”
Wudrick said legal issues arise when offshoring is done only for the purpose of tax evasion or other crimes, a sentiment echoed by Toronto defence attorney Brian Heller.
“There is nothing illegal about having offshore accounts. There is nothing illegal about having offshore property. What is illegal is certain people's failure to comply with the Income Tax Act of our country,” Heller said in a telephone interview with CTVNews.ca Friday.
TAX EVASION, TAX AVOIDANCE AND CANADA’S LAW
Tax evasion and tax avoidance fall under Canada’s Income Tax Act, and while tax evasion can be construed as a fairly cut-and-dried criminal offence, tax avoidance – which is interpreted through the 1988 General Anti-Avoidance Rule (GAAR) of the Income Tax Act – relies heavily on the interpretation of the spirit of the law versus the letter.
“The definition of tax avoidance is something that is really…very amorphous type of definition that leaves a lot of discretion in the hands of the CRA,” Heller explained. “A transaction will be considered a tax avoidance transaction if it would result in a tax benefit…and the main mechanism whereby you deal with tax avoidance is GAAR, and that’s the rule that allows the CRA to deny you the tax benefit you would have otherwise.”
But sometimes tax avoidance is perfectly legal, and even encouraged, Wudrick said.
“If you structure your affairs in a certain way to pay less tax that's OK sometimes if the reason you're structuring your affairs fits with what you're doing,” Wudrick explained. “If there's a special tax deduction set up for a certain type of business because the government wants to encourage that kind of business and you make use of that deduction, that's tax avoidance, but it's legitimate and it's expected, and indeed it's the purpose of the policy.”
Tax evasion, however, is far simpler to understand, Heller said.
“If you wilfully set out to avoid paying your tax, or wilfully set out to avoid complying with or reporting your income under the Income Tax Act, that is a crime,” he said. “We have an extensive tax evasion practice in this country. There's never any scratching of one's head as to why the CRA elects to investigate somebody for tax evasion.”
Tax evasion is prosecuted by the federal Crown, and can result in a criminal record and -- depending on the amounts of money involved – jail time.
‘CLOSE THE LOOPHOLES’ TO SOLVE THE PROBLEMS
Wudrick said while Canada likes to pride itself “as a bunch of rule followers” when it comes to our international reputation versus the country’s empirical track record, “Canada has a pretty bad reputation amongst their peers as being a real sort of soft underbelly for dirty money and for money laundering.”
Cohen agreed, saying Canada’s “lack of traditional pressure and lax laws around anti-money laundering” have resulted in the term “snow washing” being used to describe the practice of cycling dirty money here, because when it comes to offshore and shady business dealings, like money laundering through real estate, “who thinks of Canada?”
Cohen said revelations like the Panama, Paradise and Pandora Papers are why he would like to see a federal publicly-searchable registry of beneficial ownership, similar to the system currently in place in B.C., so that it is harder to hide who owns what in the country.
But a database like that would have to be scrutinized carefully, Wudrick said, to avoid privacy issues. “The ultimate question of these things is ‘what's the solution?’” he said. “I think the solution is you've got to get rid of these loopholes…essentially a complicated tax system is a buffet for very wealthy people with a lot of resources to exploit loopholes.”
And for those who may say they didn’t know their money was being used in offshore firms and accounts after being named in the Pandora Papers, ignorance may be bliss, but it’s not a very good defence in a courtroom.
“I can tell you that if a Canadian resident taxpayer does not know that their tax adviser has taken steps to put the money offshore and doesn’t know that there's any type of reporting obligation, then there is no wilfulness to his or her conduct and he or she would not be guilty,” Heller said. “But there's a concept in Canadian criminal law that just because you block your eyes, ears and mouth, it doesn't mean you necessarily get to walk away from any liability. If you had a suspicion of something amiss and you chose not to pursue it in circumstances where a reasonable person would have pursued an enquiry in that regard, then you are [engaging in] willful blindness – ignorance of the law is no excuse.”
Edited by CTVNews.ca producer Sonja Puzic
MORE Business News
BNN Bloomberg RADIO
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
CRA says it's 'exploring' new data leak as Pandora Papers reveal complex world of offshore tax havens
The Canada Revenue Agency says it is exploring the latest massive data leak of offshore accounts, known as the Pandora Papers, as details emerge of how the ultra-wealthy spend their millions.
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
N.B. reports two COVID-19 deaths, 130 new cases Friday as circuit breaker takes effect
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting two COVID-19 related deaths, along with 130 new cases and 72 recoveries on Friday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 881.
RCMP union will support Mounties who shun COVID-19 vaccination despite federal order
The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice 'to be vaccinated or not' against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week
Facebook confirmed on Friday that some users were having trouble accessing its apps and services, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
Canada
-
Fourth COVID-19 wave levelling off, vaccination key to avoiding resurgence: PHAC modelling
The Delta-driven fourth wave of the pandemic appears to be levelling off nationally, although people who are unvaccinated continue to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 infections at 'elevated rates,' according to Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam.
-
New Brunswick coroner's jury says 2020 police killing of Rodney Levi was a homicide
A coroner's jury in New Brunswick examining the 2020 fatal police shooting of a 48-year-old man from the Metepenagiag First Nation has ruled the man's death a homicide.
-
RCMP union will support Mounties who shun COVID-19 vaccination despite federal order
The union representing RCMP officers says it will support members' choice 'to be vaccinated or not' against COVID-19 following a federal order that Mounties be immunized.
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
Police arrest one of three suspects wanted in violent Hamilton, Ont. home invasion and abduction
Police have arrested one of the three suspects wanted in connection with a botched abduction in Hamilton, Ont. that left a father gravely injured and one of his son's dead.
-
B.C. MLA cites 'Alberta influence,' as having 'set us back' when it comes to northern residents shunning vaccines
Politicians accustomed to sparring in British Columbia's legislature have joined forces outside the house to push for higher vaccination rates in the north, but a longtime member of the Opposition Liberals says the 'Alberta influence' is a factor in a part of B.C.
World
-
100-year-old denies being accessory to murder at Nazi camp
A 100-year-old man on trial for his alleged role as a Nazi SS guard at a concentration camp during World War II told a German court Friday that he was innocent.
-
Brian Laundrie was under surveillance before he disappeared, police say
Police in North Port, Fla., were surveilling Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito's fiance, as best as they could legally before he vanished, police spokesperson Josh Taylor said Thursday.
-
ISIS bomber kills 46 inside Afghan mosque, challenges Taliban
An Islamic State suicide bomber struck at a mosque packed with Shiite Muslim worshippers in northern Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 46 people and wounding dozens in the latest security challenge to the Taliban as they transition from insurgency to governance.
-
Biden won't invoke executive privilege on Trump docs
U.S. President Joe Biden is not asserting executive privilege over a tranche of documents sought by a House committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.
-
Biden is first U.S. president to mark Indigenous Peoples' Day
U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday issued the first-ever presidential proclamation of Indigenous Peoples' Day, lending the most significant boost yet to efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.
-
India to allow tourists for first time in 18 months
India is to begin granting tourist visas for foreign visitors after an 18-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Politics
-
Public health agency head who was admonished by MPs leaving: PM
There's a new boss coming in to the Public Health Agency of Canada, as Iain Stewart—the president who was admonished by MPs in June—is out after one year in the job. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Stewart for his 'leadership in successfully implementing the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.'
-
Canadian officials meet with Taliban representatives in Qatar
As the economic situation continues to deteriorate in Afghanistan, diplomats from Canada and other western countries met with Taliban officials in Qatar Thursday to discuss humanitarian aid for the war-torn country.
-
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Canada's economy marked a milestone last month as employment returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, recouping the remainder of three millions jobs lost over a year ago with a gain of 157,000 jobs in September.
Health
-
Ontario government makes deal with Shoppers Drug Mart to offer free menstrual products in all schools
Students in Ontario will have access to free menstrual products this fall after the Doug Ford government partnered with Shoppers Drug Mart to give students equitable access to the essential hygiene item.
-
Pfizer to seek Canadian approval for its vaccine for kids as young as five in about a week
Pfizer Canada says it is preparing to ask Health Canada to authorize its COVID-19 vaccine for kids as young as five by mid-October.
-
Substance abuse correlated with higher risk of COVID-19 breakthrough infection: study
A new study has found that individuals with substance use disorder are more likely than others to have contracted a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.
Sci-Tech
-
Facebook Messenger, Instagram facing issues for second time in a week
Facebook confirmed on Friday that some users were having trouble accessing its apps and services, days after the social media giant suffered a six-hour outage triggered by an error during routine maintenance on its network of data centers.
-
A mass extinction event occurred 30M years ago and scientists have only just learned about it
Climate change wiped out nearly two thirds of the mammal species in Africa and the Arabian Peninsula in a mass extinction event 30 million years ago that researchers have only just learned about now.
-
What parents need to know about the Twitch leak
The data breach affecting gaming platform Twitch has put tens of millions of user passwords, payment methods and personal information at risk. CTVNews.ca speaks to experts about what parents and users need to know to protect their personal data.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'No Time to Die' is a James Bond film unlike any other
This week, TV pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'No Time to Die,' 'Night Raiders,' and 'There’s Someone Inside Your House.'
-
Son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan sent to jail pending drugs investigation
An Indian magistrate on Friday rejected the release on bail of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, who was arrested this week in a drug raid on a luxury cruise ship, as the state narcotics agency expressed fear that he could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses.
-
Whoopi Goldberg receives apology from Barbara Corcoran for body-shaming joke
'Shark Tank' star Barbara Corcoran has apologized to Whoopi Goldberg after Corcoran was accused of body-shaming Goldberg on 'The View.'
Business
-
More than 130 countries reach deal on corporate minimum tax
More than 130 countries have agreed on sweeping changes to how big global companies are taxed, including a 15 per cent minimum corporate rate designed to deter multinationals from stashing profits in low-tax countries.
-
Canada adds 157,000 jobs in September, returning to pre-pandemic levels
Canada's economy marked a milestone last month as employment returned to pre-pandemic levels for the first time, recouping the remainder of three millions jobs lost over a year ago with a gain of 157,000 jobs in September.
-
U.S. employers add a weak 194,000 jobs as Delta maintains hold
U.S. employers added just 194,000 jobs in September, a second straight tepid gain and evidence that the pandemic has kept its grip on the economy, with many companies struggling to fill millions of open jobs.
Lifestyle
-
'Don't lose your hope': Afghan girls robotics team speaks from safety in Mexico
The members of the Afghan girls robotics team, who escaped Afghanistan a few months ago as the Taliban resurged, are urging their fellow Afghans to not lose hope.
-
Less travel, more moviegoing over China National Day break
China saw a major dip in travel over the past week's National Day vacation. People staying home appeared to have chosen the cinema instead, with a patriotic Korean War film taking in more than 3.45 billion yuan (US$535 million) at the box office.
-
India to allow tourists for first time in 18 months
India is to begin granting tourist visas for foreign visitors after an 18-month pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
-
Osorio goal lifts Canada into a 1-1 tie with Mexico in World Cup qualifying game
Four games into the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying and Canada is unbeaten, turning heads and raising expectations.
-
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price voluntarily enters player assistance program
Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program for an unspecified reason, the team announced Thursday.
-
From Carey Price to Simone Biles: Evolving attitudes help athletes address mental health
Athletes like Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price are paving the way for more honest conversations about mental health in sport, helping to spark an important evolution in performance training, says an Olympic sports psychologist.
Autos
-
Danish police confiscate Lamborghini from speeding driver, hours after he bought it
Danish police have confiscated a high-performance luxury car after its new owner was caught speeding as he drove it home from Germany to Norway, a northern Danish newspaper reported Friday.
-
Lewis Hamilton takes 10-place grid penalty with new Mercedes engine
Racing with a new engine on Friday, Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton posted the fastest time in both practice sessions for the Turkish Grand Prix.
-
Elon Musk says Tesla will move HQ from California to Texas
Tesla will relocate its headquarters from Palo Alto, California, to Austin, Texas, though the electric car maker will keep expanding its manufacturing capacity in the Golden State, CEO Elon Musk said Thursday.