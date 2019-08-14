CPPIB earned 1.1 per cent in most recent quarter, CPP Fund now tops $400 billion
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is facing pressure to make a decision before end-of-year about whether or not to divest from investments in companies tied to human rights abuses in China.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 10:31AM EDT
TORONTO -- The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board says it earned a return of 1.1 per cent, net of its costs in its most recent quarter.
Chief executive Mark Machin says the investments achieved solid net income in local-dollar terms, but the Canadian dollar strengthened in June and dampened the returns.
The result for the quarter ended June 30 came as its net assets grew to $400.6 billion, up from $392.0 billion at the end of the previous quarter.
The increase included $4.1 billion in net income after expenses and $4.5 billion in net Canada Pension Plan contributions.
The fund, which includes the base CPP and additional CPP accounts, earned 10-year and five-year annualized net nominal returns of 10.5 per cent each.
The Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invests the money not needed by the Canada Pension Plan to pay current benefits.
In-Depth from BNN Bloomberg
Top Video
Don't Miss
More news from Business
- Aimia reports second-quarter profit as post-Aeroplan transformation continues
- Freshii shares dive 16% after Q2 net income miss, lower same-store sales
- CPPIB earned 1.1 per cent in most recent quarter, CPP Fund now tops $400 billion
- Global shares mixed after U.S. plan to delay China tariffs
- Outgoing U.S. ambassador to head data analytics giant Palantir's Canadian operation