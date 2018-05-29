

Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press





MONTREAL -- More than 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Rail are on strike.

The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says the workers walked out at 10 p.m. EDT but adds negotiations with the company are ongoing with the help of federal mediators.

Minutes earlier, CP Rail said a tentative three-year contract agreement had been reached with the union representing its 360 signalling workers.

Workers in both groups were set to strike as of 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday night, potentially forcing the railroad to shut down its freight service and leaving commuters with the prospect of delays in the country's three largest cities.

More to come...