CP Rail train operators on strike; signal workers reach agreement
A Canadian Pacific Rail maintenance worker climbs onto a locomotive east of Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, May 23, 2012. (Darryl Dyck / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Ross Marowits, The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, May 29, 2018 4:06AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, May 29, 2018 11:00PM EDT
MONTREAL -- More than 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Rail are on strike.
The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says the workers walked out at 10 p.m. EDT but adds negotiations with the company are ongoing with the help of federal mediators.
Minutes earlier, CP Rail said a tentative three-year contract agreement had been reached with the union representing its 360 signalling workers.
Workers in both groups were set to strike as of 10 p.m. EDT Tuesday night, potentially forcing the railroad to shut down its freight service and leaving commuters with the prospect of delays in the country's three largest cities.
More to come...
