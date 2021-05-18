Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.'s largest shareholder has called on CN Rail to drop its bid for Kansas City Southern because of the sizable break fee CN Rail would be forced to pay if its voting trust is not approved by the U.S. railway regulator.

Britain's TCI Fund Management -- which also owns a three per cent stake in CN Rail -- made the appeal in a letter to CN's board after the U.S. Surface Transportation Board ruled Monday that its proposed US$33.6-billion deal with KCS must be based on stricter merger rules.

TCI claims CN's board of directors would be "negligent and hugely irresponsible" to risk C$2 billion of shareholders' money based on whether the STB will approve the voting trust for the CN-KCS transaction.

That figure includes a US$1 billion break fee if the STB fails to approve the trust and the US$700 million break fee on the CP deal that CN says it would cover.

TCI argues CN should abandon its pursuit of the U.S. railway unless its merger agreement is amended so that it is not conditional on a voting trust being approved.

CN Railway didn't directly address TCI's comments in a news release Tuesday except to say it is confident of gaining approval for the voting trust and closing the deal with KCS.

Unlike CP Rail, whose proposed takeover of KCS received a waiver from strict merger rules enacted in 2001, the regulator says CN would face a tougher standard, adding that the "use of a voting trust is a privilege, not a right" and will be available only on "rare occasions."

"The STB is sending a clear signal and the CN board has a duty to listen. The risk that the voting trust is not approved is too great to ignore," said the TCI letter to CN's board.

TCI says CN's board can't have any confidence in how the new rules will be interpreted because they've never been used before.

"Making what is essentially a C$2 billion bet with company money on this one, unknowable, decision would be extremely reckless."

Even if the voting trust is approved, TCI says CN could face a C$18 billion liability if the transaction is not approved and the trust has to sell KCS under potentially distressed conditions.

"This would almost wipe out CN's entire shareholders' equity that it has taken over 100 years to accumulate. It could also seriously jeopardize the future of the company."

CN says it welcomes shareholder input and that it believes its agreement with KCS agreement is in the best interest of shareholders.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 18, 2021.