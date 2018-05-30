CP Rail reaches deal with Teamsters to end strike
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 30, 2018 4:12AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 30, 2018 2:03PM EDT
MONTREAL -- The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference says it has reached a tentative agreement with Canadian Pacific Railway to end a strike hours after it began.
The parties also reached a deal for the Kootenay Valley Railway.
Full operations at both railways are set to resume Thursday morning across Canada.
More coming...
