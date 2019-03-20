CP Rail designates first woman to head railway's board of directors
A Canadian Pacific freight train travels around Morant's Curve near Baker Creek, Alta. on Monday, December 1, 2014. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 20, 2019 9:15PM EDT
CALGARY -- Canadian Pacific Railway has selected the first woman to head the board of directors of the country's second-largest railway.
Isabelle Courville, 56, has been designated to replace Andrew Reardon at the Calgary-based company's annual meeting in May, according to a proxy circular.
An independent director since 2013, Courville is one of four women on CP's nine-member board. The former Hydro-Quebec executive is also currently a member of the boards at SNC-Lavalin and Laurentian Bank.
She received $303,504 in compensation from CP Rail last year -- half to be paid in cash, the rest in share-based awards. As chairman, Reardon received $514,344 in total compensation in 2018.
CP Rail CEO Keith Creel received $12.5 million in compensation last year, down from $20.1 million in 2017, the year he was appointed president and CEO.
The decrease was mainly the result of a reduction in option-based awards.
Companies in this story: (TSX:CP)
