It has three fireplaces, five bedrooms, a personal gym and, of course, a fully equipped sex dungeon.

The suburban home located in Maple Glen, Pa, just went on the market with an asking price of US$750,000, according to a Coldwell Banker listing.

The sex dungeon, or, as the real estate firm puts it, “a private adult sexual oasis,” offers a fully functional sex swing in the center of the room and a star-shaped harness complete with leather whips and chains, which are neatly hung on the wall to reduce clutter.

The listing’s realtor, Melissa Leonard, told CTVNews.ca that the “different” type of listing is a new experience for her. But said she gladly leaned into the house’s history and dubbed the house: “50 Shades of Maple Glen.”

“I told myself, ‘I guess I’m going to make lemons out of lemonade right now,’” she chuckled, adding that she’s already had 20 serious inquiries to see the house this weekend alone.

“There are so many people I still have to get back to,” she said, mentioning she has had to weed through a lot of prank calls. “But [the sexual oasis] has put the house on the map.”

The unorthodox listing has gone viral online and garnered plenty of attention from U.S. media., including Vice and Buzzfeed.

According to Leonard, the owner lived there with his family for years until his wife passed away and he moved to Philadelphia.

She said the owner doesn’t want to feel like they’re hiding anything and told her to be upfront with everyone.

“He told me, ‘I’m not going to change anything’,” she said. “’You’re going to have to sell it like this and work around that.’ So I felt I had to portray it the way it was.”

The owner is so proud of the basement that when the house was listed on Airbnb, the post described the basement as an “underground adult room” with adjustable mood lighting.

As for any potential buyers, Leonard wants them to know, “it really is a beautiful house – in a sought-after neighbourhood – that has everything going for it.”

She stressed that if people want the sex dungeon apparatuses removed, that’s absolutely possible.

But if “people want that lifestyle, then [the apparatuses] are there and they can have it.”